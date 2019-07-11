Latest News
Franklin County Schools' finance director abruptly resigned last month, officials confirmed … Read more
City commissioners will be weighing in the coming weeks options to help fund repairs to prop… Read more
The following people were indicted Tuesday by Franklin County Circuit Court grand jury: Read more
A retired Kentucky National Guardsman has been indicted on charges he molested a child young… Read more
For the second time in recent months Frankfort High is going “old school” to recognize and e… Read more
It’s back to the drawing board for the Frankfort Plant Board in its quest for a new method of water storage.
Frankfort city commissioners heard an outpouring of support Monday night for plans to allow open alcohol containers during events in areas of downtown as part of an “entertainment district.”
A plan to ease restrictions on open alcohol containers on downtown streets during designated hours will be discussed by the Frankfort City Commission during its July work session Monday.
The following people were indicted Tuesday by Franklin County Circuit Court grand jury:
A retired Kentucky National Guardsman has been indicted on charges he molested a child younger than 12 years old, according to court records.
The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday:
