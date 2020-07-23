In recent years, domestic violence or domestic abuse has become a topical issue. The Me Too movement has shed light on the prevalence of sexual and domestic abuse in the last few years, making us see that such violations are more common than we realize.
Unfortunately, for various reasons, not all victims realize that they are in abusive relationships. And the first step to getting out of an abusive relationship is to acknowledge that you are in one. Domestic violence is any pattern of behavior that controls, manipulates, harasses, and harms a person. And it comes in a variety of ways. Let’s walk through seven types of domestic violence and how to recognize them.
Physical Abuse
Sadly, physical abuse is one of the most common forms of domestic violence. It involves abusers exerting physical force to intimidate and strike fear into the hearts of their victims. And this type of abuse leaves scars, marks and can result in a wide variety of chronic diseases. Some manifestations of physical violence include:
Hitting, slapping, biting, choking
Use of weapons
Damage of property
Kidnapping and coercive behavior
Aggressive behavior
Sexual abuse
As mentioned earlier, the Me Too movement brought sexual abuse into sharp focus. Many people who were silent have been spurred on to share their stories of abuse. And this campaign has been crucial to helping arrest sexual offenders and bring them to justice. From workplaces to public places, sexual abuse happens across all spheres, and even in marriage. 10-14 percent of married women will be raped at one point or the other, during their marriage.
This abuse is particularly grievous and you should report any seeming violation of your space to your superiors or family, depending on where it occurs. Take up the matter with the police and seek redress as soon as possible. Sexual abuse should never be swept under the carpet.
Verbal Abuse
Words are powerful, and the wrong words can create fear and grave emotional abuse. Often, verbal abuse is a precursor to some form of physical abuse and is also a way of demoralizing a partner. Here are a few examples of how verbal abuse manifests:
Name-calling
Threats
Swearing and continuos humiliation
Screaming and shouting
Talking about your body and self-esteem in derogatory ways
Laughing at your cherished beliefs
Once something uses derogatory words to describe you, that’s a sign that the person doesn’t respect you. If they mock your body, personality, or cherished beliefs, then it’s time to call it quits.
Emotional Abuse
In emotional abuse, the abuser undermines the victim’s self-work, self-esteem, and independence. And this is one of the most common ways abusers inflict woes on their victims. Some examples of emotional abuse are:
Jealously and throwing tantrums
Gaslighting to make the victims feel like they are losing their mind
Always placing blame on the victim
Withholding affection and only giving it in exchange for something
Making the victim feel like everything is their fault
Cutting off family and friends
There are more signs of emotional abuse in a relationship. Ultimately, if you are not happy and do not have any joy or peace while in a relationship, you should retake a look at it.
Social Abuse
Social Abuse involves an abuser trying to damage your relationship with others. Usually, friends, family, and other vital people in a victim’s life are cut off systematically. It can even go as far as restricting the movement of a victim. Here are some examples of social abuse:
Locking a victim in a house or enclosed space for hours
Hiding the victim’s keys and phones
Asking a victim not to contact friends or family
Forbidding the victim from meeting other people or going to public places
The ultimate goal of a social abuser is to isolate you and make a victim feel like an abuser is all they have. But don’t buy into it. Reach out to friends and family who have you at heart and keep them close. It would serve you best to walk away from anyone who is manifesting signs of social abuse.
Financial Abuse
Financial abuse is a common tactic of many abusers. Some require that victims seek their consent before making any purchase. At extreme levels, they seize the credit cards of victims and restrict them from making any purchases.
Another way is to prevent the victim from holding any job that can bring in money. Instead, they may give the victim only a small allowance. This type of abuse ensures that the victim depends almost entirely on the abuser for survival, making it very difficult for the victim to leave.
Technological Abuse
In this digital age, this is an increasingly common form of abuse. Abusers take over the accounts of their partners and control who they interact with. They block and delete people they do not like at will. Here some common ways abusers use technology to harras people they are connected to:
Firstly, they stalk their victims online, tracking, and monitoring their every move. And it starts with getting access to the victim’s account. Sometimes, if these offenders are not privy to passwords, they resort to hacking. They may end up impersonating the victim or using their accounts for various purposes.
In a Sum
Abusive behavior doesn’t happen out of the blue. It is often years in the making, and if you look closely, you’ll see the telltale signs. And there are various kinds of abuses. In this article, we have looked at seven of the most common forms of violence. We have also shared some of the signs you should watch out to confirm that you are suffering from some form of abuse. And as soon as you realize that abuse is ongoing, walk away and reach out for help.
