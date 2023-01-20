Ky Blood Center logo

Big Blue Slam, Kentucky Blood Center’s annual competition with LifeSouth Community Blood Center in Florida to shore up the winter blood supply, is next week, Jan. 23-27, at all KBC donor centers and mobile drives.

The 15th annual competition calls on UK fans to use their enthusiasm for the Wildcats to save local lives in Kentucky. The friendly rivalry with the Gators is an important week to stock the blood shelves in the winter months when weather and illness can hinder collections. Lower donor turnout during the holiday season has put an additional strain on an already fragile blood supply.

Shirt_Tickets

