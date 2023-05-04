The American Legion Riders of American Legion Post 7 are sponsoring a free Mother's Day Appreciation Breakfast on Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. until noon.

The breakfast will be held at the Legion at 164 Versailles Road.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription