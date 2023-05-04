Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: May 4, 2023 @ 3:34 pm
The American Legion Riders of American Legion Post 7 are sponsoring a free Mother's Day Appreciation Breakfast on Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. until noon.
The breakfast will be held at the Legion at 164 Versailles Road.
