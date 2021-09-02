The annual Bald Knob Reunion will be held at Lakeview Park on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Festivities will begin at noon and run until everybody decides to go home.

There will be a potluck meal with meat and paper goods furnished.

Spread the word and invite any past, present or future Bald Knob Eagle you may know. Friends of "Eagles" are also welcome.

