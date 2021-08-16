Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: August 16, 2021 @ 7:33 pm
Adalae Beam, of Frankfort, earned Dean's List honors during the Spring 2021 semester at Lee University.
Dean's List recognition is earned by full-time, on-campus students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.0.
