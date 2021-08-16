Adalae Beam, of Frankfort, earned Dean's List honors during the Spring 2021 semester at Lee University.

Dean's List recognition is earned by full-time, on-campus students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.0.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription