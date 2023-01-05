Governor Andy Beshear (L) stands next to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine as Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell (R) looks on as President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the beginning of the Brent Spence Bridge project on Wednesday afternoon.
Thursday’s weekly update from Gov. Andy Beshear featured recaps of his previous night’s address to the General Assembly, more information on the Brent Spence Bridge project, as well as updates on rapidly-moving legislation already on track for quick voting during this first week of the 2023 Legislative Session.
Continuing his praise for the bipartisan Brent Spence Bridge expansion project, Beshear said “This project has been talked about for decades, but we’re the group who is getting it done.” He again thanked Republican and Democratic leaders for their hard work.
“Working together, there is nothing we can’t do.”
HB 1, which would activate last session’s .5% income tax decrease as well as implement a further .5% drop starting January of 2024 was a major topic of discussion, as was the push for approval for funding of a 5% across the board pay raise for all public school educators.
“We have a teacher shortage of over 11,000. That means kids all over Kentucky are impacted by not having a teacher in a classroom or even having year-long subs. And that is not okay.”
Despite an average 3% pay raise last year across the state, Kentucky has still fallen to 44th in the nation in teacher pay, and Beshear hopes that the passage of the “Education First Act”, sponsored by Representative Derrick Graham of Frankfort, would help to correct some of this workforce shortfall.
“Our teachers are looking at other bordering states that they can go to, or other jobs. We ought to compensate our educators in the way that we value those jobs.”
Beshear also continued to stress the necessity to pass legislation legalizing medicinal cannabis. “It is the will of the people, and what they overwhelmingly want.” Legislation to accomplish this has been voted through by the House two times, and subsequently stalled in the Senate.
When asked if he’d had the opportunity to address this legislation with House and Senate leadership for this session, he responded that he hadn’t. “I think what you saw yesterday when I talked about it [during the State of the Commonwealth address] is that you had people from both parties standing up. This crosses the aisle not just with voters, but also with our legislators.”
“Sadly, it’s just a couple of people in leadership who are keeping it from happening. 80 to 90 of Kentuckians are for this. What other issue can you find that has that kind of widespread support?”
Friday marks the last day for Part I of the 2023 Session. The General Assembly will reconvene on Tuesday, Feb. 7 to open Part II, with Sine Die scheduled for March 30.