Biden in Newport with Andy, Mike, and Mitch

Governor Andy Beshear (L) stands next to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine as Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell (R) looks on as President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the beginning of the Brent Spence Bridge project on Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday’s weekly update from Gov. Andy Beshear featured recaps of his previous night’s address to the General Assembly, more information on the Brent Spence Bridge project, as well as updates on rapidly-moving legislation already on track for quick voting during this first week of the 2023 Legislative Session.

Continuing his praise for the bipartisan Brent Spence Bridge expansion project, Beshear said “This project has been talked about for decades, but we’re the group who is getting it done.” He again thanked Republican and Democratic leaders for their hard work.

