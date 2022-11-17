Overcast. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: November 17, 2022 @ 2:43 pm
Sicily Dawn Alexander
Sicily Dawn Alexander was born at 12:21 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Georgetown Community Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20 inches long.
She is the daughter of Savannah Leathers (Alexander) and the granddaughter of Allen and Misi Alexander.
