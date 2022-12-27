After two decades with the Frankfort Fire Department, and over 4 years in the department’s highest office, Chief Wayne Briscoe bids a bittersweet farewell to the team he has come to love.
“As an organization, we have set ourselves apart from other departments in that we can home-grow our own education program. We run a top-notch paramedic program, we’re getting an involved, younger workforce - something that hasn’t always been there.”
He also looks back with fondness on the time he spent “on crew”, and cherishes the bonds that were built in that time.
“It is very much a family atmosphere. We celebrate together, we joke and cut up together, we love to fight sometimes…I will really miss the camaraderie and the people.”
This family includes his wife, April, and his daughters MaKenna and Karington.
“I was fortunate that when I came into the organization, I was stationed with a couple of really great officers, and they proved to be great inspirations and helped me along the way.”
He calls out one colleague in particular. “Probably the one person who sticks out the most is our EMS education coordinator, Barb Sauter. She has been a mentor, and probably the person with the biggest impact on the organization, and someone who pushed me and made me strive to be what I am today.”
Briscoe started out at 16, joining a volunteer fire department in his native Anderson County, later joining Anderson County EMS where he received his paramedic license, and has been a working firefighter ever since. Now, he is not only retiring as a chief, but is also a member of the Kentucky Fire Commission, and was named 2021 Chief of the Year by the Kentucky Association of Fire Chiefs.
“I remember thinking back to when I first joined the department in 2002, if I can make Sargeant or Company Officer, I’ll be pretty happy. But taking that first step, it really opens doors and you really start to see the possibilities. It was when I took that step that I thought I can maybe do some really impactful things.”
“My progression through the department, and my successes have all really been a matter of timing. When opportunities arose, I was able to position myself to take that next step. When you look towards leadership and what you want to do for the future, if your ambition isn’t to do better or leave it better from where you received it, then you’re probably going into things for the wrong reasons.”
“I always thought that I had a strong knowledge and work ethic that would lead to progress for the organization, and I wanted to leave it better than I found it.”
He did admit that one of the biggest challenges in his tenure has been retaining staff. “It’s been one of the most difficult things I have seen in administration. How do you keep enough people in seats to be able to make runs?”
“The state pension changing their retirement policies really killed us. When those changes were made, we lost a lot of staff.” He says that changes in recruiting policies, including broadening employee demographics and residency requirements has helped bridge some of that gap.
“Nowadays, we really aren’t as quick to tell someone ‘No, you aren’t a good fit’, or ‘no, you won’t be successful’”. I think how we’ve changed the testing and interviewing process, and the prerequisites, as well as targeted recruiting over the last 6-7 years has been a benefit to this organization.”
“We’re always looking for young, ambitious, self-motivated individuals. People who want to come to work, are willing to learn, put forth the effort and commit.” Central Kentucky is packed with career departments, and Briscoe says that this has meant broadening the search area for potential staff as far as Marion County.
“Like most departments, we struggle with community connection. I think in the last two hiring classes we’ve been able to hire more local talent, but we are in competition with a lot of other organizations. We have to continue to market our organization better and really sell our successes.”
He credits these successes to the men and women he works with every day in the FFD. “When I took over, I really wanted to listen to them. I look at my role in the organization as I manage the political atmosphere - the budgets, the bureaucracy - and support them. They are out there making the runs; I just want to make sure I get them what they need.”
Briscoe applauds what he sees as “a strong, dedicated team” of paramedics and firefighters as a sign of continued progress and growth for the department, and has absolute confidence in new chief Jason Monroe and his ability to continue the department’s upward trajectory.
“I came in and did what I thought was best for the organization. I led with compassion and a passion to do what is right for the community, and I really feel like I achieved that. Again, not without mistakes, and I don’t think anyone in leadership goes their career without making mistakes and having regrets, and I’m no different. You learn from them, and you take them and push them back out to younger generations so they can learn from your mistakes.”
“I’m going to miss it. I’ve been in the public safety world for nearly 30 years. I’ve built my career working with good people who have been mentors and given me good direction.”
“If you’d have asked me 20 years ago when I walked in where I thought I’d be, this was not it,” he said with a laugh.
In his 20 years with the Frankfort Fire Department, Chief Wayne Briscoe has seen a lot of change. But one thing that has remained consistent in that time is his belief in the importance of teamwork, education, a connection to the community, and not being afraid to embrace progress.