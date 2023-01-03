Part of Knoll Creek Farm, according to the Conservancy, “is located in groundwater sensitivity region 5”, meaning that the groundwater on this site is highly susceptible to pollution. (Photo submitted)
We accept many different kinds of announcements. Just click on the button below and submit a form.
1 of 3
Bluegrass Land Conservancy has secured a conservation easement of 235 acres on Knoll Creek Farm off Jones Lane near Switzer. The property is owned by Eric and Beth Headley. (Photo submitted)
Part of Knoll Creek Farm, according to the Conservancy, “is located in groundwater sensitivity region 5”, meaning that the groundwater on this site is highly susceptible to pollution. (Photo submitted)
Last week, it was announced that the Bluegrass Land Conservancy had secured a conservation easement of 235 acres off Jones Lane near Switzer.
The property is a part of Knoll Creek Farm, owned by Eric and Beth Headley, and according to the Conservancy “is located in groundwater sensitivity region 5," meaning that the groundwater on this site is highly susceptible to pollution.
As a vital tributary of the Kentucky River, conservation efforts on this site will work towards securing clean water sources, as well as protection of threatened flora and fauna documented as making this acreage home.
The U.S. Fish & Wildlife service has recorded three different species of bat on the property, multiple varieties of native freshwater mussel, as well as several kinds of native plants that have been threatened by development and pollution in recent years.
Conservation easements such as Knoll Creek are a legal agreement between private landowners and conservation agencies that allow the owner to maintain legal control of the land, but allows for the creation of a land trust that, according to the Bluegrass Land Conservancy “protects a property’s agricultural viability, natural habitat, rural heritage, and/or scenic open space in perpetuity.”
Conservation easement agreements are initiated by the landowner, who has to discuss exact areas to conserve (this can be an entire property or just a parcel), and what their goals are for the area, including wildlife preservation, natural growth, or water conservation.
According to the Conservancy, all potential properties submit an application to their Land Protection Committee, who assess whether they want to work on the project, if they have the capacity to operate, and if it is included in their service area.
Easement agreements of this nature can pass from owner to owner as part of a property transfer, and it is the responsibility of the conservation entity to monitor the status of the property and the wildlife therein. If a landowner violates any obligations to the trust, the agreement can be nullified in court.
Over 50% of the 235-acre Knoll Creek Farm easement has also been deemed asprime farmlandorfarmland of statewide importanceby the Environmental Protection Agency. This classification means that, per national guidelines, “this land caneconomically produce high yields of crops when treated and managed according to acceptable farming methods. Some may produce as high a yield as prime farmlands if conditions are favorable.”
"We are thrilled to conserve more farmland in Franklin County along the Elkhorn Creek," says Conservancy Executive Director Jessie Hancock. "Beth and Eric have chosen to protect this beautiful and important farm from future development, and it will not be part of our community forever."