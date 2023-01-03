Last week, it was announced that the Bluegrass Land Conservancy had secured a conservation easement of 235 acres off Jones Lane near Switzer.

The property is a part of Knoll Creek Farm, owned by Eric and Beth Headley, and according to the Conservancy “is located in groundwater sensitivity region 5," meaning that the groundwater on this site is highly susceptible to pollution.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription