Thursday saw a trio of Republican candidates file formal paperwork with Secretary of State Michael Adams to run for governor in the 2023 primary race; former U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft, current Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, and Somerset Mayor Alan Keck.

These candidates join a rapidly expanding primary field, now comprising nearly a dozen men and women from across the state.

