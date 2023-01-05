Thursday saw a trio of Republican candidates file formal paperwork with Secretary of State Michael Adams to run for governor in the 2023 primary race; former U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft, current Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, and Somerset Mayor Alan Keck.
These candidates join a rapidly expanding primary field, now comprising nearly a dozen men and women from across the state.
Craft was the first to file, telling reporters afterwards “what an incredible day. January 5. I’m going to be putting all my energies to serve the people of Kentucky from this day forward.”
When asked how she would differentiate herself from other candidates in the primary race, she likened it to a University of Kentucky basketball game, and mentioned her “kitchen table tour”, saying her goal was to work on “fixing a lot of broken promises and failed policies.”
Craft also criticized Gov. Andy Beshear’s State of the Commonwealth address, saying that “he took a lot of credit for our Republicans and legislators,” and that he failed to address the fentanyl crisis, stating that it would be one of her priorities if elected.
She was also quick to distance herself from her connection to the Trump administration (who appointed her Ambassador to both Canada and the UN), saying that “I am focused on 2023 and this race, and meeting as many Kentuckians as I can across the state.”
Ryan Quarles threw his hat into the ring at 12:30 p.m., telling assembled reporters that “I’m going to follow President Reagan’s 11th Commandment and will focus on nobody’s race but my own.”
Quarles signed his paperwork in the hallway outside of the Secretary of State’s office, surrounded by family and supporters, most of whom were holding campaign signs. If elected, he would close out two consecutive terms as the Department of Agriculture’s leader. “I’m my own man, I show independence, and I think that’s one reason why we’re resonating across Kentucky.”
Current Somerset Mayor Alan Keck spoke about his “four pillar” campaign after signing his paperwork, with a primary focus on the economy.
Despite reports from national and state agencies detailing Kentucky’s huge economic boom for the last 2 years, Keck said that “we have to create an environment where there is more open opportunity, starting with jobs. We have a workforce crisis in the Commonwealth, and our plan will address that.”
Candidates wanting to declare their intentions to run in the primary elections this May must have filed paperwork at the Secretary of State’s office by 4 p.m. on Friday.