Edward and Nancy Ball celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary Wednesday at Dudley's in Lexington.
The couple met at Transylvania College.
Together they have three children, Ned Ball (deceased), Chris Ball and Shauna Smith; and seven grandchildren.
Nancy is a retired teacher. She taught for more than 27 years.
Edward is a retired assistant superintendent for Franklin County Schools and retired professor at Western Kentucky University.
For a long marriage, the Balls say to "never have a dull moment. We moved about 13 times, had three children and were educators. The Ball family had several educators, so every gathering consisted of discussing schools, etc. ... We couldn't ever solve education and its problems, but it was always discussed."
The Balls attend Disciples of Christ and First Christian (Ann Street) churches.
They lived two years in Lesotho, South Africa. Nancy taught at a local college in Maseru. Edward was an academic dean advisor to the National Teachers College in Maseru, the capital city of Lesotho.