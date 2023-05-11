With a 3% premium savings across the board for both single and family plans, the Franklin County Fiscal Court authorized the approval of a new health insurance plan for county workers with United HealthCare that secures benefits for the next 18 months starting July 1.
Human Resources Director Betty Jo Readnower detailed the new plans for the court, including a $200 flex spending account (FSA) for each single plan and a $500 FSA for each family (dependent) plan. These accounts can be used to offset costs of select over-the-counter medications, medical services or treatments, and select medical supplies. Prescription drug prices are the only change, with variances of $5 or $10 higher or lower.
Enrollees in the plan can also be eligible for up to $1,000 in wellness benefits.
The new program will provide staff with the same coverage levels as the previous Humana plan with a flat, $250 copay. In a major win for employees, any contributions paid into the existing Humana plan will roll over to the new United plan through the end of 2023, at which point the contributions will be reset.
“With Humana leaving the insurance marketplace,” Readnower said, “we had to be proactive in the matter.”
The county and administrative services committee met with Jamie Bennett of Bim Group and evaluated six different plans, with the United plan coming out on top.
“We wanted to start early. We didn’t want to start in September or October, because everyone would be competing for the same insurance.”
There are only two health insurance providers for governmental agencies in Kentucky with the exit of Humana: United and Anthem/Blue Cross. CareSource, WellCare, and Molina Health are only provided through the state’s health insurance marketplace.