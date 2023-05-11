With a 3% premium savings across the board for both single and family plans, the Franklin County Fiscal Court authorized the approval of a new health insurance plan for county workers with United HealthCare that secures benefits for the next 18 months starting July 1.

Human Resources Director Betty Jo Readnower detailed the new plans for the court, including a $200 flex spending account (FSA) for each single plan and a $500 FSA for each family (dependent) plan. These accounts can be used to offset costs of select over-the-counter medications, medical services or treatments, and select medical supplies. Prescription drug prices are the only change, with variances of $5 or $10 higher or lower.

