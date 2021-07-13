The Frankfort Audubon Society will host a summer bird walk Saturday at West Sixth Farm, located at 4495 Shadrick Ferry Road, Frankfort. The walk begins at 9 a.m. and will be led by Audubon society board members.
The farm offers wooded and open habitats to search for species such as red-headed woodpecker and prairie warbler. This walk is free and open to all levels of birdwatchers. The terrain is not flat. Participants should be prepared for hills and uneven ground, but the trail is not difficult. Bring binoculars and water, wear sturdy shoes you don't mind getting wet and spray insect repellent.
The Frankfort Audubon Society and Paul Sawyier Public Library will host a virtual educational event in their bird identification series. Focusing on woodpecker and mimic bird identification by both sight and sound, this event will be interactive with quizzes and plenty of opportunities to ask questions. All are welcome. To register, visit https://bit.ly/WhatsThatBird for a link to this virtual event. For more information, contact Diane Dehoney at diane@pspl.org
For an update on the illness that is affecting juvenile Common Grackles, Blue Jays, European Starlings, and American Robins, check the Frankfort Audubon Society's Facebook page. More details are also available at https://fw.ky.gov/News/Pages/Kentucky-Fish-and-Wildlife-provides-update-about-bird-illness-investigation.aspx