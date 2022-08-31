This year, the Franklin County chapter of the Central Kentucky Homemakers’ Quilt Club’s annual Christmas Stocking drive for Meals on Wheels has quadrupled, and the organization is asking for the community’s help with donations. 

Each year the club crafts stockings stuffed with personal care items and non-perishable foods for the recipients of Meals on Wheels deliveries in the community through Capital City Activity Center. Last year the club handed out approximately 50 stockings. This year, there are nearly 200 Meals on Wheels participants in the Frankfort/Franklin County area, and the club wants to make sure each person in the program receives a stocking. Those wanting to help can donate goods or money, with a donation deadline of Oct. 15. 

CKHQG

Two recipients of Homemakers Quilt Club stockings hold their presents in this photo taken last year. (Photo submitted)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription