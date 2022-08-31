This year, the Franklin County chapter of the Central Kentucky Homemakers’ Quilt Club’s annual Christmas Stocking drivefor Meals on Wheelshasquadrupled, and the organization is asking for the community’s helpwith donations.
Each year the club crafts stockings stuffed withpersonal care items and non-perishable foods for the recipients of MealsonWheels deliveries in the communitythrough Capital City Activity Center. Last year the club handed out approximately 50 stockings. This year, there arenearly 200Meals on Wheels participants in the Frankfort/Franklin County area, and the club wants to make sure each person in the program receives a stocking. Those wanting tohelp can donate goods or money, with adonationdeadline of Oct. 15.
Items need to beindividually wrapped and requested itemsinclude: toiletries (travel-sizedshampoos, lotions, body wash, toothpaste, mouthwash, perfumes, cologne,hand soap, washcloths), brushes, combs, toothbrushes,tissues,calendars, note cards, stamps,arts and crafts supplies, puzzle books, small games,mug rugs or coasters,holiday-themed gifts (non-slip socks, small candles, cards, ornaments), gift cards, reading glasses and other essentials.
Monetary donations can be mailed to CKHQG, in care of Mary Ann Burch, 220 Crown Point Drive, Frankfort, KY 40601, sent via Venmo to @MaryAnn-Burch, or dropped off at the Crown Point address, where a weatherproof bin will be available.Donations will also be accepted at TheState Journaloffices on Wilkinson Boulevard across from Buffalo Trace, and at Capital Cellars, 227 West Broadway in Downtown Frankfort.