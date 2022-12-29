On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced during his last Team Kentucky update of 2022 that Kentucky and Ohio will receive a collective grant from the federal government for $1.635 billion to build a companion structure to the Brent Spence Bridge linking northern Kentucky and southern Ohio.
The project will relieve stress on the existing bridge structure, built in 1960, which sees over 160,000 vehicles cross its expanse every day.
According to Beshear, this grant will allow the project to be completed without the implementation of tolls.
“This is a game-changer,” he said. “There have been multiple presidents, congresses and others who have claimed they could get this project done. Now it’s getting done.”
Thanking President Biden, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Senator Mitch McConnell, Congressman John Yarmuth and their counterparts in Ohio, Beshear also thanked the Kentucky legislature for allocating $250 million towards the project to help secure the grant.
“We pushed all partisanship aside and did this as a team all the way from the White House to local government, and just look at what we accomplished,” he remarked, stressing that with the vital link this bridge provides for domestic shipping, this project has a reach far beyond this region.
Beshear also announced that he will deliver his “State of the Commonwealth” address at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4. It can be seen on Kentucky Educational Television, as well as streamed on all the Governor’s social media channels.
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman made an appearance at the update with her daughter to announce another block of federal grant funding for Kentucky. The Federal Office of Early Childhood Development awarded the state $36 million towards pre-K educational programs across the state.
“Our kids deserve the best we can offer them,” Coleman said. “And while this grant is a good start towards preparing our kids for their futures, it still falls short.” This is a reference to the failure of legislation to pass last session that would guarantee pre-K programs for all students in Kentucky schools.
Beshear echoed this sentiment, telling viewers online and in person that “this is a have-to.”