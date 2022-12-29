Gov. Andy Beshear

Gov. Andy Beshear

On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced during his last Team Kentucky update of 2022 that Kentucky and Ohio will receive a collective grant from the federal government for $1.635 billion to build a companion structure to the Brent Spence Bridge linking northern Kentucky and southern Ohio.

The project will relieve stress on the existing bridge structure, built in 1960, which sees over 160,000 vehicles cross its expanse every day. 

