Frankfort resident Kimberley “Kim” Reeder filed her paperwork to run for Kentucky Auditor Thursday at the Secretary of State’s Office.

Reeder, who is a native of Rowan County, is a graduate of Yale University, Duke, and the University of North Carolina College of Law.  A tax attorney, she hopes to utilize her years of experience in that field to “eliminate waste and abuse where it exists,” according to a statement released after her filing.

