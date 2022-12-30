Frankfort resident Kimberley “Kim” Reeder filed her paperwork to run for Kentucky Auditor Thursday at the Secretary of State’s Office.
Reeder, who is a native of Rowan County, is a graduate of Yale University, Duke, and the University of North Carolina College of Law. A tax attorney, she hopes to utilize her years of experience in that field to “eliminate waste and abuse where it exists,” according to a statement released after her filing.
Beyond two decades of practice under her belt, Reeder has also spent time in the classroom, teaching at Rowan County High School, Holmes High School in northern Kentucky, Morehead State University, and in cooperation with the Governor’s Scholars Program.
Echoing the optimism for Kentucky’s future expressed by Governor Beshear at his most recent “Team Kentucky” update, Reeder said that “I believe that our commonwealth is on a path to some of its best days.”
“But that path begins with making sure our government is working for us.”
There are 48 state auditors across the country, who are responsible for overseeing the administrative practices of accounting and financial institutions. Auditors are also responsible for supervising investigations into state agencies and conducting audits and allegations of fraud.
If elected, Reeder would be the second woman from Frankfort to serve as Auditor; Crit Luallen served in the post from 2004-2012, prior to her appointment as Kentucky Lt. Governor in 2014.
“Being back home and working with young people made me hopeful,” Reeder continued. “Creating a stronger commonwealth for the next generation of Kentuckians is why I decided to run for Auditor.”
The 2023 Kentucky general election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7, and candidates have until Jan. 6 to file.