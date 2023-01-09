Last week, we featured a swath of House bills that have been filed for this year's legislative session.

With the General Assembly on break until February 7, the filings came fast and furious before adjournment last week, with the Senate adding several bills that could be points of contention before Sine Die at the end of March.

