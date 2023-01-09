Last week, we featured a swath of House bills that have been filed for this year's legislative session.
With the General Assembly on break until February 7, the filings came fast and furious before adjournment last week, with the Senate adding several bills that could be points of contention before Sine Die at the end of March.
SB 9 - Sponsored by Sen. Robby Mills (R-4)
Known as “Lofton’s Law” after late University of Kentucky student Lofton Hazelwood, who died after a hazing incident involving the FarmHouse fraternity in October of 2021, this bill would make hazing in the 1st degree a Class D felony, and 2nd degree a Class A misdemeanor. It would also revoke a student’s KEES scholarship monies if they are convicted of a hazing incident.
SB 11 - Sponsored by Sen. John Schickel (R-11), but co-sponsored by a large contingent of the GOP caucus
This bill would seek to prohibit the closure of portions of Capital Avenue, except by emergency personnel. It is believed this is to prohibit closures for protests on state grounds. Requests for clarification of the impacted areas of Capital Avenue to Sen. Schickel’s office went unanswered as of January 9.
SB 15 - Sponsored by Sen. Whitney Westerfield (R-3)
This bill seeks to “define consumer rights relating to data collection,” and would set stricter guidelines as to what types of information is collected and who has access to the information in online applications.
SB 16 - Sponsored by Sen. Adrienne Southworth (R-7, which includes part of Franklin County)
In the first of several bills targeting election procedures, this bill would request amended KRS language that would require the Board of Elections to publish and distribute documents that would be administered at voting precincts notifying voters of the issues rising from the submission of multiple votes for single offices on a paper ballot.
SB 20 - Sponsored by Sen. Robby Mills
Following the recent lead of federal agencies, this bill would mandate the banning of TikTok on state government networks or state government-issued devices, authorize the Commonwealth Office of Technology to block it, and would amend language to permit the judicial branch to follow suit. Over a dozen other states have passed legislation banning the app on government networks and devices.
SB 23 & 31 - Sponsored by Sen. Adrienne Southworth
The second of Southworth’s election-related bills, SB 23 would create a new section of KRS Chapter 117 requiring a risk-limiting audit be conducted after the closure of all polling locations prior to the certification of an election. This type of audit typically involves an in-depth statistical analysis of a select portion of ballots until a “risk limit” is met, and the likelihood of flawed, manipulated, or otherwise compromised ballot scanners. This could see an increased cost for county clerks, and potentially delay the results of elections by hours or even days.
SB 31 would amend KRS 527.070 to modify the types of school facilities where weapons are prohibited; that prohibition of weapons on school grounds would only be applicable if the entrance(s) to a school facility indicate unlawfully possessing a weapon in a school is a felony; remove the requirement that signs be prominently displayed indicating possessing a weapon in a school is prohibited; and would also repeal KRS 237.115 which permits colleges/universities and state/local government buildings to limit the presence of concealed carry weapons on their properties.
SB 32 - Sponsored by Sen. Reginald Thomas (D-13)
If passed, this would amend KRS to perform incremental raises of the state minimum wage to $15.00 an hour, and allow local governments to establish separate minimum wage ordinances “in excess of the state minimum wage”.
SB 34 - Sponsored by Sen. Michael J. Nemes (R-38)
This bill would seek to amend the state Constitution to include a “homestead exemption” that would reduce property taxes for homeowners over the age of 65.
SB 40 - Sponsored by Sen. Phillip Wheeler (R-31)
The second attempt at passage for this bill (it failed to pass in the 2022 Session as SB 80), it seeks to amend KRS Chapter 72, and would require the State Medical Examiner to conduct genetic testing on decedents under the age of 40 in the case of unexpected deaths, and would require that information be included on death certificates. Called the “Micah Shantell Fletcher Law,” it is named for a 19 year-old woman who died in 2018 due to an undiagnosed genetic condition.
SB 41 - Sponsored by Sen. Michael J. Nemes
Seeks to create a KRS section that would give sheriffs and deputies statewide authority, and set protocols for when they operate outside of their home jurisdiction and circumstances when they may assist outside of their home jurisdiction.
SB 47 - Sponsored by Sen. Stephen West (R-27), Sen. Phillip Wheeler, & Sen. Michael J. Nemes
This bill would create new KRS terminology about and establish a medicinal cannabis program. However, it would place limitations on insurance for employers, and would require emergency departments to report cases of “cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome” to the newly re-named “Department of Alcoholic Beverage and Cannabis Control,” effective July 1, 2024.
SB 50 - Sponsored by Sen. Damon Thayer (R-17)
Echoing the language of HB 50, if passed this bill would require municipal, county, board of education, school board, and soil and water conservation officers to have partisan primary elections, and that ballots for elections would be required to include “emblems of party affiliation” printed by candidate names. There was no language included that would seek to make judicial races partisan, a topic of great concern to Governor Beshear.
SB 51 - Sponsored by Sen. David Yates (D-37)
Sponsored by the Senate Minority Whip, this legislation echoes the language of House Bill 22 with regards to appropriation of state funds to set up a Department of Cannabis Control within the Public Protection Cabinet, and enforcement of fees, age restrictions, and employer discrimination policies.
SB 54 - Sponsored by several members of the GOP Caucus
Seeking to amend KRS definitions of “proprietary school” and “qualified proprietary school program,” passage of this bill would also allow for students who previously attended a Kentucky high school and have either left the state or country and attended a Department of Defense high school be allowed access to Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES) award for the time they attended in Kentucky.
SB 55- Sponsored by Sen. Denise Harper Angel (D-35)
If passed, this bill would require school boards to adopt policies for public elementary, middle and high schools (grades 4-12) to provide free feminine hygiene products to female/AFAB students.
SB 56 - Sponsored by Sen. Harper Angel
This bill seeks to create revisions to current KRS and would prohibit retail pet stores from selling dogs, cats, or rabbits, but would allow collaborations to host animals from local rescues and humane societies, and would also set up penalties for stores who violate this KRS. It would also require shops to maintain records of the origins of animals they host for at least 1 year, and would prohibit the sale/transfer of ownership of a dog, cat, or rabbit in a public space.