Kentucky State Fair early bird tickets are now on sale at participating Kroger locations and online at kystatefair.org/tickets. Early bird tickets are available through Aug. 5 at $8 per person and includes parking. Admission at the gate is $10 per person and $10 parking per vehicle.
Advance all-day Thrill Ville ride wristbands are $25 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster with your admission ticket.
The Kentucky State Fair is Aug. 19-29, 2021 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. For more information, visit https://kystatefair.org/tickets or find the Fair on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.