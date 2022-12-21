With a holiday arctic blast bringing below-zero temperatures and extreme wind chill to Frankfort, here are a few tips to help you protect yourself, your loved ones, and your pets from Jack Frost’s worst.
DRESS FOR THE CHILL - One or two layers under a coat will suffice for quick trips to and from your car or to the mailbox. But if you plan on venturing out on foot into the cold for longer stretches, make sure to bundle up with an extra third layer under your shirt and pants along with your hat, gloves, and warm socks and boots. Keeping your torso and extremities warmest are the best ways to prevent the early stages of hypothermia. Believe it or not, loose layers are best, as they allow for more heat to be retained against the body. When temps dip below zero, frostbite can happen in less than 30 minutes.
DO NOT TRAVEL UNNECESSARILY - Emergency management officials tell us time and time again; when the weather is bad, don’t travel unless you absolutely have to. This doesn’t mean going to Redbox or to pick up some fast food. This means unless you have a medical emergency or are considered an essential worker and must report, avoid traveling until the weather system has passed and local officials give the OK. Even then, allow extra time for travel and make sure to leave extra room between you and other vehicles. Just because you can stop doesn’t mean they can.
KEEP YOUR PIPES FROM FREEZING - Once temps dip below 20 degrees Fahrenheit, sinks and other plumbing on exterior walls run the risk of freezing and can lead to leaks and bursting. To be safe, secure all chemicals that might be stored under your sinks and prop the cabinet doors open. If your washing machine drain pipe is on an exterior wall, use an electric tea kettle or microwave to heat up water and pour it down the pipe where the drain line feeds. This will save your lines from back-flowing and flooding your laundry space.
PACK A CAR EMERGENCY KIT - An essential item all year, winterizing your car’s emergency kit could potentially save your life. Make sure you have blankets, extra coats or sweaters, snacks, water, jumper cables, washer fluid, a first-aid kit, portable power bank and charging cables for all devices (check the charge on this once a month and top up if it’s low), and hand warmers. Any of these could buy you valuable time if you become stranded during a winter weather event.
DON’T FORGET YOUR PETS! - Whether it’s a small or large animal, sub-zero temps are even more dangerous to our furry friends. Provide ample shelter lined with straw for outdoor pets if they can’t or won’t come inside. No blankets or towels, as they can become wet and freeze. Make sure animals have access to food and fresh water. Check for ice and replace as needed. Limit the time dogs spend out on walks or in the yard; dogs over 50 pounds should be outside no more than 5 minutes, and small dogs should be carried outside, allowed to go to the bathroom, then picked up and carried back in. Remember, animals are just as prone to frostbite and hypothermia as humans!
And in case the power goes out, follow these guidelines to stay safe and warm.
NO GENERATORS INSIDE! - Year after year, reports of people suffocating from carbon monoxide poisoning hit headlines. Do not use kerosene heaters indoors if not properly vented, and under no circumstances are you to use a gasoline or electric generator indoors. Pick up a carbon monoxide detector for your home, and if you begin to feel nauseous or sleepy, shut off the appliances and leave the affected area.
BE FIRE ALERT - If you are using a fireplace, make sure it is safe to use; chimneys and flues should be inspected and cleaned annually. If you are using electric space heaters, keep them away from flammable materials (area rugs, curtains, furniture, blankets). Don’t plug them into surge protectors or extension cords, plug them into wall outlets. Keep pets and kids away from the heaters to avoid tipping them over, or causing burns.
HAVE SUPPLIES HANDY - Adhere to the 1 gallon per person/per day water supply rules set out by the Department of Homeland Security. Have several days’ worth of non-perishable foods should the power go out. Make sure you have power banks for cell phones that are fully-charged and ready, as well as flashlights and lanterns. It is also important to make sure you have several days’ worth of necessary medications on hand, as well as a first-aid kit.