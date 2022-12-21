With a holiday arctic blast bringing below-zero temperatures and extreme wind chill to Frankfort, here are a few tips to help you protect yourself, your loved ones, and your pets from Jack Frost’s worst. 

DRESS FOR THE CHILL - One or two layers under a coat will suffice for quick trips to and from your car or to the mailbox. But if you plan on venturing out on foot into the cold for longer stretches, make sure to bundle up with an extra third layer under your shirt and pants along with your hat, gloves, and warm socks and boots. Keeping your torso and extremities warmest are the best ways to prevent the early stages of hypothermia. Believe it or not, loose layers are best, as they allow for more heat to be retained against the body. When temps dip below zero, frostbite can happen in less than 30 minutes. 

