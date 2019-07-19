Gale Force Dance will be hosting the first annual Ballet in the Bluegrass. The event will feature a family friendly professional ballet, contemporary jazz, tap, and fire spinning shows. Admission is $15 dollars for adults and $5 for children. It will be held at the Ward Oates Amphitheater on August 3 at 7:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the show.
