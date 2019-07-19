Gale Force Dance will be hosting the first annual Ballet in the Bluegrass. The event will feature a family friendly professional ballet, contemporary jazz, tap, and fire spinning shows. Admission is $15 dollars for adults and $5 for children. It will be held at the Ward Oates Amphitheater on August 3 at 7:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the show.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area