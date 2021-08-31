Work has begun on an apartment building that will be home to more than 80 units near the interchange of Interstate 64 and U.S. 60.
Named Glenns Creek Manor, the apartment complex will be located on Democrat Drive across from several office buildings. The location is a short distance from new construction and grading work taking place on Bizzack Boulevard to the East, near Sonny’s BBQ and Cracker Barrel.
Spire Development, an Ohio company that is developing for the Columbus-based Glenns Creek Manor LP, states on its website that the project will be an “age-restricted senior housing community.” It also states that the project received a 9% tax credit from the Kentucky Housing Corporation.
Superintendent on the project David Duwell said that construction began July 26.
The structure will stand three stories tall according to development plans shared by Franklin County Planning & Zoning Director Robert Hewitt.
Project manager Patrick Gilles, with general contractor Cintech Construction of Cincinnati, said on Tuesday that it will be 87 units, and that those units could hold as many as three bedrooms. The development plans submitted on May 10 stated that the project would provide 80 units and 100 bedrooms. 130 parking spaces will be provided, the minimum number required by the county.
The building, per the development plans, will cover 24,549 square feet while the parking lot will be 47,386 square feet.
Gilles said that he believed the complex would have a focus on wellness and “touchless” features, such as refillable water bottle stations.
Though Gilles said he was not comfortable stating a completion date for the project given the reverberating effects of a nationwide construction materials shortage, the company is aiming for the end of 2022 to complete the project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.