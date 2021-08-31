Glenns Creek Manor

Work has begun on an apartment building that will be home to more than 80 units near the interchange of Interstate 64 and U.S. 60. 

Named Glenns Creek Manor, the apartment complex will be located on Democrat Drive across from several office buildings. The location is a short distance from new construction and grading work taking place on Bizzack Boulevard to the East, near Sonny’s BBQ and Cracker Barrel.

Spire Development, an Ohio company that is developing for the Columbus-based Glenns Creek Manor LP, states on its website that the project will be an “age-restricted senior housing community.” It also states that the project received a 9% tax credit from the Kentucky Housing Corporation.

Superintendent on the project David Duwell said that construction began July 26.

The structure will stand three stories tall according to development plans shared by Franklin County Planning & Zoning Director Robert Hewitt. 

Project manager Patrick Gilles, with general contractor Cintech Construction of Cincinnati, said on Tuesday that it will be 87 units, and that those units could hold as many as three bedrooms. The development plans submitted on May 10 stated that the project would provide 80 units and 100 bedrooms. 130 parking spaces will be provided, the minimum number required by the county.

The building, per the development plans, will cover 24,549 square feet while the parking lot will be 47,386 square feet.

Gilles said that he believed the complex would have a focus on wellness and “touchless” features, such as refillable water bottle stations.

Though Gilles said he was not comfortable stating a completion date for the project given the reverberating effects of a nationwide construction materials shortage, the company is aiming for the end of 2022 to complete the project.

