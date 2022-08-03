Frankfort diners will now have another option for hot and cold subs.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, a fast-casual sandwich franchise, is opening a local shop at 101 Jett Blvd. Suite 200, which is located next to Aspen Dental and across from Starbucks.

080322 Jersey Mike's

Nationwide sandwich chain Jersey Mike's Subs is opening a Frankfort location on Jett Boulevard next month. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription