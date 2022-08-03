Frankfort diners will now have another option for hot and cold subs.
Jersey Mike’s Subs, a fast-casual sandwich franchise, is opening a local shop at 101 Jett Blvd. Suite 200, which is located next to Aspen Dental and across from Starbucks.
“We have been excited about opening a location in Frankfort ever since we have become partners with Special Olympics of Kentucky, who have an office in Frankfort,” William Rover, owner of the franchise, told The State Journal.
“We felt with the location being close to Frankfort shopping and Interstate 64 it would allow us to serve the whole community.”
The restaurant is slated to open in September barring any construction or weather delays.
“Special Olympics of Kentucky will also be our charity partner for our first five-day grand opening event,” Rover added.
It will be the sixth franchise to locate to central Kentucky. Currently, there are four Jersey Mike’s in Lexington and one in Georgetown.
What started as Mike’s Subs, a storefront location in the seaside town of Point Pleasant, New Jersey, in 1956, has grown to more than 2,200 locations nationwide.
In fact, it was named the fastest growing sandwich chain and the 35th biggest restaurant in the 2022 Nation’s Restaurant News Top 500.
Nineteen years after the original Mike’s Subs opened, 17-year-old Peter Cancro, who had worked for the shop for three years purchased the operation with the help of his football coach. Over the next decade, Cancro — who is now the CEO of Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems Inc., headquartered in Manasquan, New Jersey — opened two more restaurants and in 1987 started franchising Jersey Mike’s Subs to capture the authenticity of the original store.
So what can customers expect?
“Jersey Mike’s Subs offers fresh sliced made to order cold subs and fresh grilled, made to order hot subs,” Rover explained. “We bake our bread and bacon in house and slice all veggies fresh in store.”
According to Rover, the restaurant will be looking to hire between 25 and 35 workers for part-time and full-time employment and will have many different shifts available to accommodate anyone’s schedule.
Jersey Mike’s Subs has a lengthy history of giving. Each March the restaurant marks its annual Month of Giving, a national fundraiser that culminates on the Day of Giving during the last Wednesday of the month when 100% of the day’s sales are donated to local charities.
Last year the sub shop raised more than $800,000 for local community partners including schools, hospitals and other organizations as part of the launch of 252 new store locations across the country.
“Jersey Mike’s Subs culture of giving back to the local community and the fresh sliced or fresh grilled subs is what sets us apart,” Rover added. “Come try a #13 Italian Mike’s Way during our first five-day grand opening that will benefit the Special Olympics of Kentucky and you will understand.”
