Chamber logo

The Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce will host a luncheon featuring Kentucky Secretary of State Michael G. Adams and Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock on July 22 at the Capital Plaza Hotel.

Adams and Hancock will speak on the 2020 elections and election reform, providing an update on the changes contained in HB574, which passed this past legislative session.

Lunch, catered by Terri’s Catering, will begin at 11:30 a.m.

The cost is $20 for members and $25 for non-members.

Go to https://members.frankfortky.info/events/details/on-the-menu-kentucky-elections-3596 to register for the luncheon.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription