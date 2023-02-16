John Phillips, president and CEO of AE Electrical Solutions, has been elected to serve on the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Phillips will serve on the 70-member board, which represents a cross-section of key business and industry leaders from across Kentucky. 

110219 AE Electrical Solutions John Phillips.jpg

John Phillips is president and CEO of AE Electrical Solutions.

