Inc. magazine revealed that Al’s Complete Lawn Care was ranked No. 3880 in the 2019 Inc. 5000 list, the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private American companies.
Al’s Complete Lawn Care is a faith-based company that believes in fulfilling their vision daily through public interactions and services they offer. Over the years, they have seen significant growth and blessings in all areas of business. Al’s believes that this growth is from honoring their commitments and providing excellent service, beyond turf and landscape maintenance.
Today they service a wide area of Kentucky with branch locations in Lexington, Frankfort, and Louisville. Al’s specializes in equine farm and commercial grounds maintenance, landscape enhancement and construction, and snow and ice removal.
“We are honored to receive this recognition”, says Al’s CEO Allen Sweeney, “We are blessed to have such a great team that makes achievements like this possible. I believe this recognition is a testament to our employees’ hard work, dedication, and commitment to building a culture that betters the lives of each employee, our customers, and our community.”
Al’s strives to display their core values through accountability for every work and action, seen and unseen; professionalism with every interaction; honesty without exception; integrity without compromise; and excellence in creating safe environments, joyous customers, and thriving team members.
Al’s Complete Lawn Care’s Inc. 5000 company profile can be found at https://www.inc.com/profile/als-complete-lawn-care.
866-563-5296