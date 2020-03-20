A customer loads boxes of alcohol into his SUV at Red Dot Liquors in Century Plaza Friday afternoon. Brittainy Goodman, a clerk at the store, said many shoppers are stocking up on beer and some are purchasing Golden Grain alcohol to make homemade hand sanitizer. It’s 120-proof. "We don’t normally sell it ... unless it’s summer and somebody is making hooch," she said. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)