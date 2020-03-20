Whether it is an increase in stress or mounting uncertainty, many area folks are stocking up on alcohol, tobacco and vaping products, according to shop clerks and owners.
“The liquor store is the most friendly place in town because we don’t sell toilet paper,” laughed Brittainy Goodman, a cashier at Red Dot Liquor in Century Plaza, who has noticed an increase in sales lately.
Most of her customers, like those being waited on across town by Amanda Cook at Discount Tobacco on Schenkel Lane, are stocking up on beer.
“I had a guy come in yesterday who bought three 30 packs and three 18 packs of Bud Light,” Cook said. “People are also buying lots and lots of liquor — instead of buying one bottle, they’ll buy two.”
Both said bourbon sales remain steady most of the year. But Red Dot has noticed an uptick in the amount of Golden Grain alcohol it is selling.
Goodman said customers are buying the high-proof alcohol because it is one of the main ingredients in homemade hand sanitizer recipes.
“It’s 120-proof. We don’t normally sell it … unless it’s summer and somebody is making hooch,” she said.
At Discount Tobacco smokers are buying extra packs and cartons of cigarettes, Cook said.
Capital Vape owner Adam Sizemore said e-cigarette users are also snapping up liquid and coils. The Versailles Road business is still open but is limiting the number of customers who are in the store at once and adhering to Gov. Andy Beshear’s call for social distancing.
“We are wiping down and disinfecting the doors, counters and anything people touch after each customer visits,” he said.
Capital Vape has also added a call-ahead curbside option. Folks who prefer to stay in their vehicles can phone the store, tell them what they need, what they are driving and a clerk will run it out to the parking lot.
“Everybody’s on the fence (about the coronavirus), but they appreciate that we’re taking extra precautions,” he added. “I think it plays a part in customer satisfaction.”
Sizemore, who serves on the board of directors of the Kentucky Smoke Free Association (KSFA) — a statewide advocacy and trade organization supporting vape shop owners — also wants to clear the air about a rumor started by anti-vaping groups that e-cigarette usage increases the likelihood of contracting the coronavirus.
“There is absolutely no study to prove that whatsoever,” he said. “I don’t buy it one bit.”
Capital Vape has also added a call-ahead curbside option. Folks who prefer to stay in their vehicles can phone the store, tell them what they need, what they are driving and a clerk will run it out to the parking lot.
What people are buying downtown at Capital Cellars is high-end box wine and, of course, bourbon.
“Folks are buying larger quantities of wines and spirits at a time but nothing apocalyptic,” said server Anna Latek, who added that the store is still open for quick retail package sales with a limited number of customers allowed in at once.
The Broadway wine shop is also taking debit and credit card orders over the phone and offers curbside pickup for packaged alcohol as well as sandwiches, cheese and crackers.
“We can run their order out to them on Broadway or, if they park in our small lot behind the shop off Lewis Street,” she added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.