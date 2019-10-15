A Kentucky native has been named the new chief nursing officer at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Tara Beth Anderson, who obtained her nursing degree and master's at Eastern Kentucky University, will assume the position Dec. 2.
Most recently an associate chief nursing officer for the three-hospital Tulane Health System, part of HCA Healthcare in New Orleans, Anderson began her career in the Bluegrass State as a coronary critical care nurse at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington and worked her way into leadership roles, including ICU clinical coordinator at Lake Cumberland Regional Medical Center in Somerset and nursing executive director at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, North Carolina. She also served as chief nursing officer at Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City, Louisiana.
“Tara Beth is a proven leader with a devotion to nursing best practices, a dedication to patient and family-centered care, and a passion for the advancement of the profession of nursing,” said Reed Hammond, FRMC chief executive officer. “Her skill set combines an enthusiasm for nursing with a vision to advance patient care and safety, which will help us continue to succeed at our mission and commitment to the care and improvement of human life.”
She is also certified in nursing administration through the American Nurses Association Credentialing Center.