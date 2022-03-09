Starting this week, Frankfortonians will have more opportunities to enjoy local, handmade bread and other baked goods.

Andy’s Artisan Bread, located on the southwest corner of Todd and Logan streets, will now be open from Wednesday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Andy's bread

Andy's Artisan Bread on the corner of Todd and Logan streets. (Photo Submitted)

The bakery had previously only been open for walk-up orders on Saturday mornings. During that time, it attracted long lines, as well as some high-profile customers. Gov. Andy Beshear visited the bakery in February along with First Lady Britainy Beshear, their daughter, Lila, and dog, Winnie. “Good start to a Saturday at Andy's Artisan Bread in Frankfort!” read the post.

Owner Andy Bissell and his wife, Tara, have sold their baked goods at the Franklin County Farmers Market since 2020. While Saturday menus at the store have changed from week to week, items such as croissants and sourdough bread have remained constant. The post announcing the bakery’s new hours also mentioned a croissant breakfast sandwich “for the early birds.” 

Andy’s Artisan Bread is located at 127 E. Todd St. in South Frankfort. Hours are Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The bakery can be reached via phone at 859-202-0076 or via email at andysartisanbread@gmail.com.

