Leadership Kentucky is accepting applications for the BRIGHT Kentucky Class of 2023.

BRIGHT Kentucky is designed to develop the next generation of leaders, ages 21 to 40, in the Appalachian region of Kentucky, to help them innovate, collaborate, and advance community and economic development. BRIGHT Kentucky engages bright, entrepreneurial minds from all backgrounds to offer non-partisan, ethical leadership training, expanded networks, and mentors designed especially for residents of the 54 Kentucky counties of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). BRIGHT Kentucky is funded through a grant from the ARC and private funding from the Whitaker Foundation, Kentucky Power/AEP Foundation and others.

Leadership Kentucky

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription