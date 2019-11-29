The Governor's School for Entrepreneurs is accepting applications for the 2020 program.
GSE is a residential summer program for Kentucky teenagers to learn about product innovation and business model design. The 2020 session will be June 7-27 at Northern Kentucky University.
Students who are currently in ninth, 10th or 11th grades can apply at www.kentuckygse.com. Applications are due by Jan. 20 and selections will be announced in April. Those who attend GSE can earn high school class credits, scholarships to Kentucky colleges and universities and get tools to start their own businesses.