An architecture and design firm that focuses on community advancement is setting up shop in downtown Frankfort.
The new office, located at 229 W. Main St., will act as an outpost of the firm's larger presence in Louisville. The location will be optimal considering OHM Advisors was recently awarded the design of the new Franklin County Road Department facility.
The satellite will be headed up by Frankfort native, Bob Pelosi, with the goal of increasing the number of local employees in the years to come.
“When my family and I decided to move back home to Frankfort in 2019, there were conversations about how to expand OHM’s presence into the Kentucky market,” said Pelosi. “I was working remotely and was able to spend time developing relationships with the development community in Frankfort. We ultimately decided to establish a Louisville office, while maintaining an active presence in Franklin County. Now we have an established team in Louisville and were recently awarded the design of the new Franklin County Road Department facility.”
The new office will feature civil engineering, landscape architecture and land surveying services. In addition, OHM Advisors clients will be able to take advantage of the firm’s national multidisciplinary abilities, all under one roof.
“Our closest offices in Louisville, Knoxville and Nashville have collectively been able to serve this area, but we knew that to continue to build on those relationships and provide valuable advisory services while serving other parts of the state, we needed staff closer to home,” added OHM Advisors president Jon Kramer.
Originally founded in 1962, OHM Advisors boasts more than 650 employees throughout multiple states. The company focuses on architecture, engineering and planning projects with governments, school districts, universities and private companies.
