While across the country, conventions and conference planners are canceling their events due to fear of spreading the coronavirus, tourism officials and business in central Kentucky are waiting and watching.
As of Monday, six cases of novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, had been confirmed in Kentucky. Cases are located in Harrison, Jefferson and Fayette counties. All six of the patients have been isolated and are being treated, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a Monday morning press conference.
On Monday, more than 560 cases were confirmed in the U.S. and more than 111,000 cases across the globe. Of those, more than 3,800 had died. In the U.S., 22 of the cases had proved fatal. Cases have been confirmed in more than 20 states, including neighboring states Tennessee, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Missouri and Virginia.
In Kentucky, Beshear has called a state of emergency to allow for the state to quickly access resources. Harrison County schools have closed for the week. Six other people who have come into contact with a confirmed case were in isolation and being monitored, but were not showing symptoms, as of Monday morning.
For context, however, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), each year the U.S. sees between 12,000 and 60,000 deaths due to the flu, out of between 9 million and 45 million cases. Authorities said the rate at which the coronavirus is spreading, and the percentage of cases that are fatal, are their biggest concerns with the new strain of virus.
Because of the rapidly growing number of cases, authorities across the country have worked to contain COVID-19. Schools have been closed. Events have been canceled.
Here in Kentucky, officials are watching and waiting.
Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells said he hasn't heard of any businesses shutting down in Franklin County yet. Wells said he had a meeting with public officials throughout the county to discuss the situation and how to handle it. Presently, he said, the biggest concern is space and keeping things sanitized.
So far, though, the impact of the virus has not caused the cancellation or postponement of any local conventions, authorities said.
“We, along with the Kentucky Travel Industry Association, are monitoring the situation,” said Robin Antenucci, executive director for the Frankfort Franklin County Tourist and Convention Commission. “We haven’t seen any significant impact as of yet.”
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said authorities were considering their options regarding the Kentucky Derby coming up in May.
“We have 47 days to the Derby so we’re in close contact with Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby Festival,” Fischer said during a Monday morning press conference. “These events are varies. Some are indoors, some are outdoors. Some have a lot of people, some don’t have that many people. So those are some of the factors we’re looking at along with the increased incidents, as well as when it starts decreasing. It’s a daily kinds of conversation that we’ll be communicating on.”
Similarly at Keeneland, officials are monitoring the situation in advance of the spring season which starts on April 2 and runs through the 24.
“The health and safety of our fans, horsemen and employees are our highest priority,” said Amy Gregory, director of communications for Keeneland. “In light of recent events, Keeneland is closely tracking news and information about COVID-19 and making decisions based on guidance from the relevant government authorities. As of now, we do not foresee a cancellation or delay with regard to our upcoming spring race meet. However, as a community partner, we are engaged with city officials and we are prepared to work closely with them to take all measures necessary for the health, safety and well-being of the public.”
Businesses are also making plans.
At Buffalo Trace Distillery, one of Franklin County’s larger employers, plans are already underway to protect employees and customers, said Amy Preske, Buffalo Trace’s spokeswoman. The company is recommending its 353 employees stay home if they are sick and to not travel to high-risk areas, as directed by the CDC.
“Buffalo Trace Distillery is and has taken a number of steps to minimize business and tour disruption due to the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) outbreak. The company is continuously monitoring the spread of the outbreak,” she said in an email interview. “In addition, we are reviewing and implementing guidance provided by U.S. CDC, WHO and other fact-based sources… Should the COVID-19 outbreak impact our manufacturing ability or tour operations, we will notify the public, our employees, and our customers of any potential disruptions.”
The distillery is posting black and yellow signs throughout the facility to remind people to wash their hands, stay home if sick and to not shake hands, if possible.
