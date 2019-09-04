LEXINGTON, Ky. — Over the weekend, local Auctioneer Jonathan Noel of Noel Auctioneers competed in and won the Inaugural “Battle of the Bluegrass” Bid Calling Championship. A total 37 auctioneers from across the country were slated to compete for the coveted title of Champion in the event held at the Bluegrass Stockyards and Marketplace in Lexington, Kentucky. The event was hosted by the Kentucky AuctioneersAssociation.
The top five finishers were:
Jonathan Noel (Kentucky) - Champion, First Annual Battle of the Bluegrass Auction Competition
Brandon Neely (Alabama) - Reserve Champion, also acknowledged as the World Livestock Auctioneer Champion
Cody Shelley (Oklahoma) - 3rd Place, also acknowledged as the World Automobile Auctioneer Champion
Junior Staggs (Tennessee) - 4th Place
Billy Peyton (Ohio) - 5th Place
Noel is a first generation auctioneer and is the owner/operator of Noel Auctioneers & Marketing Group, located in Lexington, Kentucky. Jonathan, his wife Amanda, and their children are Lexington residents, and enjoy servicing the bluegrass area with dignity and respect.