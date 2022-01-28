Frankfort native Jennifer Barber has been named member-in-charge of Frost Brown Todd’s Louisville office.

She has been with the firm since 2013 and her practice focuses on state and local tax, economic incentives and government affairs.

Jennifer Barber

Most recently, Barber served as U.S. delegate to the United Nations and special advisor to U.S. Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft.

“Frost Brown Todd has an incredible team of professionals working hard to provide bold advocacy and problem solving for our clients, not only in our Louisville office, but across our 15 markets,” said Barber. “I look forward to building on our culture of excellence and carrying our firm’s legacy into the future.”  

Barber earned her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Kentucky. She has served on the UK Board of Trustees, Kentucky State Fair Board, U.S. Bank Advisory Board, Louisville Bar Association Board of Directors, Kentucky Bar Foundation, and American Bar Association Tax Section Executive Committee. 

She is a Louisville Business First “Enterprising Woman to Watch” and “Forty Under 40” honoree. She is the recipient of both the Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent Peer Review Rating and Bar Register of Preeminent Women Lawyers and has been listed in Kentucky Super Lawyers® and The Best Lawyers in America©.

Barber, the daughter of Kenneth and Laura Yue of Frankfort, is married to Andy Barber, former Kentucky Transportation Cabinet state highway engineer. The couple has two daughters, Molly and Lucy.

Barber replaces Geoff White who held the position for seven years.

