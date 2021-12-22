The holidays are a time of love, sharing and sugar. In keeping in line with that tradition of delicious holiday treats, one area candy maker is busy fulfilling orders for its sweet treats.
Anna Bauer, owner of Bauer’s Candies in Lawrenceburg, said business usually picks up around the holidays.
“It’s pretty normal, especially in the month of December, that the retail sales are at their peak for the year.”
Bauer’s Candies’ sweets are sold throughout the country, at stores such as Cracker Barrel and Williams-Sonoma. She said the company has been so busy, it had to turn down business, including shows on the shopping network QVC.
While Bauer is happy things are so busy, she said the company has not been able to make as much candy as it usually does at this time. Part of that, she said, is due to not having enough workers. The workforce is about half of what it usually is over the holidays.
“I’ve got about 25 (employees), and usually at this time of year I would have between 45 and 50 employees.”
Because all of the candy is handmade, production can take a while. To make sure everything continued running smoothly, workers have been making candy around the clock.
“They have worked 12-hour days for the last several weeks,” Bauer said, “just trying to keep up, and make sure that we don’t let too many people down for their Christmas treats.”
In recognition of their hard work and long days, from noon Thursday through Monday they will be on vacation. Bauer is incredibly thankful for her employees and the hard work they’ve been doing.
“The staff that I have is absolutely amazing. I couldn’t ask for any better help than what I have, except for maybe more help.”
Additionally, Anna’s brother, Fritz, came to help out during the week. She said he loved being able to reminisce about helping their family when they were growing up.
“He absolutely loved it because it brought back such great memories for him, too, of our grandparents and father. Every day he was here, he would just smile and say this is amazing and how proud Mom and Dad would be to see where Bauer's has come.”
Anna Bauer is the fourth-generation owner of the company. Her sons, Matt and Mike Satterwhite, are slated to become the fifth. She told The State Journal she has memories of celebrating Christmas with her family and the company’s employees, even though the holiday season could be so busy.
“It was and is still such a busy time of the year for us that sometimes, family time gets lost in the shuffle. But I always remember Christmas Eve when my parents closed the shop, we always had a big party for our employees, and then went to midnight Mass as a family.”
Even with the stress of the holidays and the difficulty of fulfilling orders with a limited workforce, Bauer is proud of her family’s business and all the hard work that has gone into it.
“I am proud of this business and the 110% of my staff for pushing as hard as they can to make all of our customers happy. This gift that my parents left me is one of the greatest things in my life. I appreciate them so much for trusting me to keep the legacy of Bauer's going.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.