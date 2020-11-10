CHICAGO — Beam Suntory, which has a Frankfort plant, has named Victoria Russell as its first chief diversity and inclusion officer.
“We are determined to build a workforce that looks more like our consumers, and we’ve set ambitious goals to accelerate the progress we’re making,” said Beam Suntory CEO Albert Baladi.
In the newly created role, Russell will join the company’s senior leadership team and lead diversity and inclusion across talent acquisition, career development and employee retention, marketing, community relations and building organizational capability to "better recognize bias and further drive inclusive mindset."
Russell will also support the development of diversity guidelines for the company’s supplier base and will work directly with Employee Impact Groups and leaders across the business.
Russell joins Beam Suntory following a 14-year career at Louisville-based Papa John’s International, ultimately being the first to lead diversity, equity and inclusion for the brand. In that role, Russell was credited with step-changing the company’s actions "to build a diverse, equitable and inclusive organization comprised of 120,000 team members."
“I am thrilled to be joining Beam Suntory at this critical moment for businesses, and for our society,” Russell said. “Beam Suntory's leaders understand both the economic and equitable benefits to fully embracing inclusivity as a strategic imperative, not just for our organization, but for our industry and society at large. I am honored to bring stewardship to this evolving journey."
Prior to Papa Johns, Russell held compensation and marketing roles at Lexmark, Humana and Brown-Forman. She has been recognized as a “Woman Making a Difference,” and selected as one of Louisville’s 40 Under 40.
Her appointment is effective Jan. 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.