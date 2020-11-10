CHICAGO — Beam Suntory, which has a Frankfort plant, has named Victoria Russell as its first chief diversity and inclusion officer.

“We are determined to build a workforce that looks more like our consumers, and we’ve set ambitious goals to accelerate the progress we’re making,” said Beam Suntory CEO Albert Baladi. 

Victoria Russell

In the newly created role, Russell will join the company’s senior leadership team and lead diversity and inclusion across talent acquisition, career development and employee retention, marketing, community relations and building organizational capability to "better recognize bias and further drive inclusive mindset."

Russell will also support the development of diversity guidelines for the company’s supplier base and will work directly with Employee Impact Groups and leaders across the business. 

Russell joins Beam Suntory following a 14-year career at Louisville-based Papa John’s International, ultimately being the first to lead diversity, equity and inclusion for the brand. In that role, Russell was credited with step-changing the company’s actions "to build a diverse, equitable and inclusive organization comprised of 120,000 team members." 

“I am thrilled to be joining Beam Suntory at this critical moment for businesses, and for our society,” Russell said. “Beam Suntory's leaders understand both the economic and equitable benefits to fully embracing inclusivity as a strategic imperative, not just for our organization, but for our industry and society at large. I am honored to bring stewardship to this evolving journey."

Prior to Papa Johns, Russell held compensation and marketing roles at Lexmark, Humana and Brown-Forman. She has been recognized as a “Woman Making a Difference,” and selected as one of Louisville’s 40 Under 40.

Her appointment is effective Jan. 11.

