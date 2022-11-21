Gov. Andy Beshear made a stop at Independence Bank in Frankfort to sign a proclamation in honor of Small Business Saturday.

Sandwiched between Black Friday — the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season — and Cyber Monday — the internet’s version of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday is a day for residents to shop locally.

112122 Andy Beshear

Gov. Andy Beshear holds up a Shop Frankfort T-shirt at Independence Bank on Friday. The governor proclaimed Saturday as Shop Small Day in Kentucky. (Photo submitted)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription