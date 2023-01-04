In Wednesday night’s annual State of the Commonwealth address in the House chamber, Gov. Andy Beshear energetically delivered a speech focused on growth and teamwork as two needs necessary for the state’s continued success.

“Despite everything we’ve been through, including a pandemic, tornadoes, flooding, and ice storms, a polar plunge, temporary inflation and even a war in Europe, the state of our commonwealth is still strong,” he said.

Beshear State of the Commonwealth 2023

Gov. Andy Beshear gives the State of the Commonwealth address at the Capitol on Wednesday. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

