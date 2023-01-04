In Wednesday night’s annual State of the Commonwealth address in the House chamber, Gov. Andy Beshear energetically delivered a speech focused on growth and teamwork as two needs necessary for the state’s continued success.
“Despite everything we’ve been through, including a pandemic, tornadoes, flooding, and ice storms, a polar plunge, temporary inflation and even a war in Europe, the state of our commonwealth is still strong,” he said.
“The state is strong, and our future is bright.”
Citing huge growth in economic development and job creation over the last two years, Beshear said he was beginning 2023 with “a sense of hope and optimism.”
He also lauded members of the General Assembly for their work over the last year, saying that this session can “change everything for the better” and “be the generation that puts aside partisanship and ushers Kentucky into a new era of prosperity.”
Beshear welcomed several members of the Kentucky National Guard (“the best Guard in the nation,” he said to raucous cheers from the Assembly), Kentucky State Police, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the Lexington Fire Department who all contributed to the rescue efforts in the aftermath of July’s floods, who were all welcomed by the joint session of the Legislature with standing ovations.
“What fills me with hope and pride is how Team Kentucky has responded to all of these challenges. We got through them, and we got through them together,” Beshear said, calling back to his catchphrase from online updates during the height of the COVID pandemic in 2020.
The governor touted the state’s progress in securing more private sector business development, as well as record job growth. 42,600 new jobs have been created across the state, with an average pre-benefit wage of $26.78 per hour, an 11.5% increase over 2021 figures. This led Kentucky to two consecutive years of economic growth, the largest two-year growth in the state’s history.
Unemployment figures are also down, with an average rate of 3.9% statewide over the all-time average high of 6.6% in 2020.
According to figures from the Cabinet for Economic Development, Kentucky is now the number one-ranked per capita producer of cars, light trucks and SUVs in the nation, 100,000 Kentuckians are employed in the auto/auto-adjacent industry and over $10 billion in announced investments have come from automotive manufacturers.
Beshear also emphasized his administration’s goal to keep young people in Kentucky, saying that the state is “ready to turn the page,” and “no matter how big they dream, they can chase every dream right here. A tomorrow where people don’t move from our state, they move to it.”
Continued efforts to provide Kentuckians with clean drinking water, high-speed internet, and improved infrastructure were also key points, with the governor saying that this was Kentucky’s “Eisenhower moment,” also citing the massive Brent Spence Bridge project over the Ohio River as another one of the state’s major bipartisan successes.
“A project that has been promised for decades will now be delivered,” he said, thanking Sen. Mitch McConnell, President Joe Biden, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine as well as local officials for their help in securing the project.
Beshear addressed the state’s ongoing projects to manage the large juvenile population in the corrections system, noting that increases in funding for early intervention services, as well as continued efforts to manage both high-security and low-risk offenders were a key point that the General Assembly will be asked to look into this session.
Frankfort’s own Representative Derrick Graham received praise from Beshear, with the governor lauding him for sponsoring a bill that would give state retirees a 1.5% COLA increase (the first in 10 years), and the “Education First Plan.” This educational legislation would see a 5% pay increase for every public school educator.
“This is a blueprint for how we continue to build,” Beshear said. “Passage of this bill is both vital and necessary to address Kentucky’s shortage of nearly 11,000 teachers. Addressing our teacher shortage absolutely requires a pay raise.”
“We must act,” he continued. “Failure to do so harms our children and undermines public education.”
The governor also emphasized that it is “beyond time” for the adoption of a universal pre-K program in Kentucky schools, something that several pieces of legislation filed this session hope to address.
“Let’s make Kentucky a shining example of how to treat both our educators and our students.”
In the final minutes of his speech, Beshear again stressed the administration's prioritization of the legalization of medicinal cannabis, detailing the story of a young Kenton County mother diagnosed with stage 4 cancer who only found relief from pain using cannabinoid oil. “This will help a lot of people. Let’s pass this for her and for everyone who needs it.
“As Kentuckians, we share more than what divides us,” Beshear said in closing. “If we lead with our values and push politics aside, there is nothing that we cannot achieve. Our future is brighter than it has ever been."
"So, if we stop trying to move to the right or to the left and instead choose to move forward, we will turn these two amazing years of historic progress into decades of lasting prosperity.”
