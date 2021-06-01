082019_FORREvent_hb-7.jpg

Frankfort Independent Schools Superintendent Houston Barber announced his resignation, effective immediately, in an email sent to Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson, FIS board chair Jina Greathouse and KCDC President/CEO Terri Bradshaw. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Kentucky Capital Development Corp. (KCDC) board Chair Houston Barber resigned from the seat on Tuesday.

Barber, who is superintendent of Frankfort Independent Schools, announced his resignation from the economic development board, effective immediately, in an email to Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson, FIS board Chair Jina Greathouse and KCDC President/CEO Terri Bradshaw.

Barber was elected chairman of KCDC’s volunteer board just 3½ months ago after previously serving as vice chair.

Bradshaw, who shared Barber's email in response to a State Journal request, said she did not know why Barber resigned.

“Houston was a very supportive board member," Bradshaw said. "He understood the mission of KCDC and always supported that. He will be missed by the board and he will be missed by me.”

Barber has not responded to a request for comment. In his email to Bradshaw and Wilkerson, he emphasized his commitment to families and students in the area.

“I am resigning as a board member from Kentucky Capital Development Corporation,” Barber wrote in his email. “Thank you for the opportunity to serve as a board member for KCDC. As a City of Frankfort citizen, father of four children, and Superintendent of Frankfort Independent Schools, I am committed to working for our families and students in Frankfort and Franklin County. While I will no longer serve in an active role on KCDC, I will be an active voice and champion for economic growth and development in Frankfort and Franklin County. I wish you the very best to cast a successful vision that inspires our city, our town and our future!”

Barber copied the remainder of the FIS board and administrative staff on his email.

KCDC’s board consists of three appointees by the mayor, of which Barber was one, and three appointments by the Franklin County judge-executive.

Barber succeeded current board member Danny Willis as chair.

Recently, KCDC learned its funding from the county would be cut by $15,000 for the second year in a row, a total reduction of 26%. The county’s contribution to KCDC will be $85,000 next fiscal year. Magistrate Michael Mueller, along with other members of the court, has called for a joint meeting with the city commission regarding KCDC and potentially other organizations that both entities fund.

The city did not alter its annual $115,000 commitment to the organization last year and has yet to present its proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

