Franklin County native Anna Beth Bobbitt has been promoted to Assistant Vice President at Traditional Bank.

The bank's board of directors approved her promotion from market/client relationship officer to her current position in March.

Bobbitt joined Traditional Bank in 2018 when they opened their first Frankfort banking center. She has spent the past three years helping the bank grow within the local community.

