A Frankfort resident has been named 2021 corporate Leader of the Year at CHI Saint Joseph Health.

Gregory Bodager, market director for oncology services, was recognized at a virtual ceremony recently.

CHI Saint Joseph Health annually presents one employee serving in a managerial position with the Leader of the Year award. Selection criteria include an outstanding demonstration of leadership led by CHI Saint Joseph Health’s core values of compassion, inclusion, integrity, excellence and collaboration.

“Each day, Gregory instills the total package of CHI Saint Joseph Health’s core values,” said his colleague. “He is one of the most respectful and accountable people, and he strives to help others be the best employee they can be. Gregory is also very dedicated to creating the best cancer center in Lexington and the state. He is just an all-around genuine, caring person that exemplifies our core values. I always tell new employees and candidates that we have one of the best directors I have ever had the pleasure of working with.”

Bodager is described by his colleagues as “compassionate” and someone who “understands the dedication and integrity it takes to oversee the care of CHI Saint Joseph Health’s oncology patients.” According to his co-workers, Bodager constantly strives to find new ways to make processes more efficient for CHI Saint Joseph Health team members and patients, and he is passionate about communication and seeing how each employee can better serve cancer patients.

