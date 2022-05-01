050122.Bonnie Garcia_ly.JPG

Bonnie Garcia, right, owner of Bonnie & Bo Boutique & Gifts, and her daughter, Rebecca Moore, stand by a display of kitchen accessories at the boutique, which opened Saturday in Jett. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Bonnie Garcia looked at a few places to open a new business, and she found the perfect place in Frankfort.

Bonnie & Bo Boutique & Gifts opened Saturday in Jett at 1410 Versailles Road Suite 8, one day after the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting.

“I looked at Georgetown and Lexington, but when I came to Frankfort it was a good fit for me,” Garcia said. “It’s an older small town, and it’s between Lexington and Louisville.”

Garcia, originally from West Virginia, moved to Frankfort in September after spending six years in South Carolina. The move puts her closer to her children, who live in West Virginia and Ohio.

“I was in the food and beverage industry, and I loved, loved, loved working with the public, meeting new people,” Garcia said. “Right before I moved from South Carolina, a friend of mine opened a boutique, and I really liked it. She gave me a lot of advice about the ins and outs of owning a boutique.”

Garcia’s boutique features live plants, dog supplies, kitchen supplies, inspirational books, wine bags and candles, tea and coffee, infant gifts, children’s dresses, gifts for children, handbags, loungewear, shoes, jewelry, bath and body products for girls and for adults, jeans, plus size clothes for women and gift baskets that may be purchased as is or customized for a more personalized gift.

“This is the first business like this that I’ve owned,” Garcia said. “I wanted it to have things that were special and affordable. I want people to come in say ‘this would be a great gift for my friend Barb.’

“When I was looking at what to stock, I wanted something special, something no one else in Frankfort would have.”

The Bo in the boutique’s name is Garcia’s 2-year-old schnoodle.

“He came into my life two years ago,” she said. “He kind of brightened my world, and that’s why I had to name this store after him and myself.”

Garcia will change her merchandise about every three to four months, moving to fall fashions and décor later this year before transitioning to Christmas.

Among her future plans are having one Saturday where customers and their children can have hot chocolate with Santa, giving away 50 Christmas trees to those who may not be able to afford one, and putting up a little library where people can drop off and pick up books.

A grand opening will be held in the near future.

Store hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday. The boutique will be closed Sunday and Monday.

