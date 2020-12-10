This Saturday, Pic-Pac building owner Charles Booe will open the building to nonprofit organizations to give away the final items of what remained from a small flea market run out of the space.
There will be a short window — from 10-11 a.m. — for organizations to come and pick up any items. Booe said that "only nonprofits and their helpers" are allowed.
Last week, the city of Frankfort agreed to buy the Pic-Pac building from Booe at a price of $390,000. Booe had bought it for $300,000 in mid-2019.
For the giveaway, members and representatives of those organizations will need to bring their own shipping tape and must observe COVID-19 protocols.
Booe said what items remained from the flea market are "an eclectic mix."
"There's a lot of glass stuff, collectibles, some furniture, an exercise machine, figurines," Booe said. "It's kind of just an eclectic mix of stuff — things you might see at a peddler's mall."
