Kentucky Capital Development Corp. President and CEO Terri Bradshaw has been recognized by Industry Era magazine as one of the 10 best CEOs of 2020.
“We are primarily focused on increasing employment opportunities, private sector capital investments and the local tax base and we provided a wide array of services and information to assist new, expanding and relocating American and international businesses who are interested in our community,” Bradshaw said about KCDC, which was lauded for its use of data collection and technology.
According to the magazine article, economic developers must understand their community’s strengths in order to be successful.
“We use location intelligence to visualize and analyze businesses and community growth potential, combining data about demographics, lifestyle and spending,” Bradshaw explained. “Smart maps provide community leaders, businesses, and investors with key data and iterative development plans in real time. It also allows our prospects to forecast profits for potential locations and networks of locations and to make strong site selection and market planning decisions.”
KCDC also uses this technology to provide a Community Housing Needs Assessment to analyze the area’s supply in order to determine existing and future housing needs.
“Economic data shows that growth or real GDP is an important measure of a community’s economic health, and the housing sector is typically one of GDP’s largest components. Gauging the health of the local economy depends in part on understanding what is driving housing consumption and investment,” Bradshaw added.
When asked about the secret to KCDC’s success, Bradshaw said she holds herself responsible for her team’s performance.
“I believe that I am the decisions that I make collectively — I never ask my staff to do anything that I am not willing to do,” she said.
“I believe courage is contagious and that attitude is equally as important as aptitude. As a leader I try to tap into creative, nontraditional ways to support my staff and our partners; grow our businesses and exploit our opportunities.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.