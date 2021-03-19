Kentucky Capital Development Corp. President and CEO Terri Bradshaw has been named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council.

NSBA is the country’s oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis.

Terri Bradshaw

“As a representative of local businesses, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” Bradshaw said. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most — Congress.”

In addition to her role at KCDC, Bradshaw serves on the Bluegrass Alliance and Central KY Policy Group, the Bluegrass Area Development District Economic Development Advisory Board, Board of Directors of the Kentucky Association of Economic Development and a number of local organizations. She has more than 25 years of experience in economic and workforce development.

Bradshaw said she joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how the Affordable Care Act will impact small business.

“I am proud to have Terri Bradshaw as part of our Leadership Council,” NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken said. “She came to us highly recommended and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come.”

