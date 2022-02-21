Strategic Initiatives Consultant Penny Peavler updated the Frankfort City Commission on the draft strategic plan at the Feb. 14 meeting.
Peavler, who was raised in Frankfort, signed a one-year contract to work with city leaders and City Manager Laura Hagg in order to create a five-year strategic development plan and a destination management plan.
“I’m really happy that we have come together as a community to draft this important document that will guide the work for the commissioners and city staff for years to come,” stated Hagg, adding that city staff already has plans to update the Board of Commissioners and the community quarterly.
“We know with COVID it didn’t allow us to do in-person engagement as much as we would like but I know that Penny and our staff talked to a lot of people, scoured documents, we had some online engagement to ensure that we have community input on this extremely important plan.”
Peavler met with city commissioners for a two-day retreat at Fort Hill in late September to brainstorm areas of focus and priorities for the strategic plan. Then there were three days of meetings with department heads and staff looking at how the priorities of elected city leaders could be “brought from the page to the stage,” as Peavler so aptly put it.
“I thought it was great to get to know everybody and figure out best how we can work with each other,” Commissioner Leesa Unger said of the retreat. “This has really been a good group effort. We came in, set our mission and values, and then staff was able to take that and work together on those strategies.”
Before the plan process began summary reports and data was collected from public input received from the 2017 Downtown Master Plan, the 2018 On The Table conversations, the 2009 Riverview Plan, the 2019 Local Food Local Places study, the Arts Master Plan and the Parks Master Plan. The information was used to pinpoint topics that are most important to community members.
“The strategic plan is a living, breathing document. It helps us make difficult decisions when we have shifting priorities and differences of opinion,” Peavler said.
Using that compiled input, Peavler presented the draft at Monday’s work session, which includes four strategic focus areas, 21 different strategies and 83 action items.
“What I really am excited about is those analogies we talk about when we look at the big picture,” Commissioner Kelly May stated. “For me it has always been the puzzle and that we know what it looks like and we have that framework and 21 strategies, 83 action items that feels like we’re going to start putting the pieces in place.
Two of the first tasks were to create a revised mission and vision statements.
The new mission statement, which stresses what city staff and elected leaders do and how they do it, reads, “The City of Frankfort builds for the future and preserves its unique history through responsive and compassionate service for all citizens.”
“One of the things that I think makes Frankfort really unique is that the mission and vision here is around being an innovative, inclusive sustainable city known as a national model for citizen engagement and economic vitality,” Peavler said, quoting the vision statement.
“So when you think about your mission, that’s where we’re headed. We’re not there yet, that’s the destination we’re driving to,” she added.
Values
The core values, which are divided between business values and cultural values, are what bond the community together and guide the actions of the city in support of its mission and in pursuit of its vision.
“Keep in mind the Board of Commissioners is setting the tone for how the commission and the staff — the city manager and all the 300 employees of the City of Frankfort — undertake the work,” Peavler explained.
The business values represent the city’s posture and how it undertakes its work. In addition, they influence the city’s choices; contribute toward galvanizing actions; help retain talented staff; strengthen recruitment efforts; help maintain long-term integrity; and influence all aspects of the strategic plan.
The five business values include:
• Sustainability of the city’s natural, human and financial resources.
• Excellence — striving for exceptional customer service by being approachable, proactive, responsive and enthusiastic.
• Integrity — managing operations in a fiscally responsible manner while focusing on sustainable growth from a long-term perspective and planning strategically to achieve goals.
• Transparency — being open and honest when communicating with stakeholders.
• Creativity — empowering staff to be solution-oriented through creative and effective service delivery.
“Even though we haven’t formally adopted this strategic plan, just going through the process has already informed some of the decisions or the thinking over the past few months,” stated Mayor Layne Wilkerson. “When we talk about the core values or the business values or the cultural values, it’s come up in my thinking too.
The five cultural values include:
• Empathy — space that encourages people to consider the perspective of others, regardless of our differences.
• Respect — demonstrating respect for one another while working toward the greater good of the community.
• Inclusivity — implementing policies and procedures that integrate everyone in the workplace and make all customers and staff members feel that they belong.
• Collaboration — fostering a culture to engage all staff and elected leaders toward the achievement of goals by creating and delivering exceptional service.
• Passion — being positive-minded and driven through an unwavering commitment to make Frankfort the best it can be for all.
Strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats
Strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) were assessed by staff. Strengths and weaknesses are internal whereas opportunities and threats are external.
“A SWOT analysis is a critical component in developing an effective strategic plan,” Peavler stated.
Elected leaders set four areas of strategic focus — economic development, communication and the story of Frankfort, sustainability and IDEA values (inclusivity, diversity, equity and accessibility).
Among the city’s key strengths are committed city commissioners and a skilled and knowledgeable staff that is open to change, is resilient and productivity-driven.
“We have a vibrant downtown for visitors and engaged citizens and we have great peer-to-peer relationships with employees in the county and the state,” Peavler said, adding that the city has a reserve fund and improved technology systems.
The city’s weaknesses include a low brand identity that is not story-driven, a small tax base and under-resourced for being the capital and frequent staff leadership changes in the past.
“We have trouble identifying our town separate from the capital. Sometimes you’ll hear people say ‘we need to clean up the mess in Frankfort.’ What we think they may be referring to is politics,” she added.
“We have a thriving community that’s been here for more than 200 years that is certainly being a part of the capital city but it’s so much more.”
Other weaknesses include a lack of relationships with the state at the secretary and cabinet level in the past, a lack of infrastructure to build up appropriate areas downtown, vehicular circulation designed to get people out of town quickly, inconsistent implementation of policies and procedures, and the lack of a downtown grocery store and other services for residents.
Access to the Kentucky River for watercraft, the number of visitors to Buffalo Trace Distillery, additional revenue that could be gained through service fees, opportunities to connect with Kentucky State University students and workforce and infill redevelopment on Parcels B and C, the riverfront, Holmes Street, Franklin Square, downtown and South Frankfort were listed as untapped opportunities.
Peavler named a decrease in state government occupational tax revenue, a lack of entertainment options, insufficient housing stock and affordable housing, absentee landlords, a monopoly on hotel ownership, limited infrastructure for sports entertainment and public education scores as threats to the city.
“When we look at these and try to craft a plan we want to think about what is under our control and what can we do with strategic partners,” she added.
The story of Frankfort
Through strategic planning, leaders hope to better utilize the city’s existing brand “Frankfort is Kentucky Distilled” when communicating with residents, businesses and tourists by communicating a new narrative, promoting one clear, positive message, emphasizing public relations and outreach and creating and implementing a social media strategy.
“An effective brand will provide a tight focus for our marketing messages both internally and when we work with our partners,” Peavler stated.
“Regarding those partners, providing leadership and bringing those groups together that are charged with marketing and promoting Frankfort to work together in a clear and coordinated way, establishing a messaging hierarchy and a schedule that is delivered over multiple channels throughout the year.”
She explained that the city uses social media channels and its website and podcast, but can also avail outside media such as The State Journal.
“To that end, this strategic plan calls for allocating a full-time communications position that is charged with carrying out the agreed upon messages,” Peavler remarked.
The person hired for the position would be charged with working together with elected leaders and department heads to write a strategic communications plan, which identifies target audiences and creates strategies for each and regularly meeting with external agencies to hone and deliver one, clear message.
“I think you are right on when it comes to the story of Frankfort. Anyone under the age of 21 probably does not know much about the City of Frankfort or the significance of our historical nature and our connection to the bourbon industry,” added Commissioner Kyle Thompson, who said it is the city’s responsibility to preserve our history.
He suggested working with the Capital City Museum to provide professional studio time for Russ Hatter and Nicky Hughes, two local historians, to record Frankfort’s history in a digital format.
“That then would lead to what you talked about with the signage and QR codes that we could use to provide those facts around the city with GPS located information and use Hatter’s words,” Thompson stated.
“Even us as commissioners would have a much more team approach if we knew the history and colorful past of the individuals who created this community and how we ended up where we are.”
He also asked the city to consider educational speaking events where Hatter and folks from the Capital City Museum could provide an historical background for local elementary, middle, high school and college students.
“We, as the city commission, have to dedicate ourselves to doing that and the only way we can move forward is to know where we came from,” he said. “I think at some point in the near future, maybe the next meeting, we resolve to dedicate some funds to make sure that at least these hours in a professional studio are allocated.”
Peavler added that the city has great partners in tourism, along with the public art tour that includes QR codes and a guided history tour.
“So as we work to increase those offerings around our urban arboretum, our history tour, our bourbon and art, there’s really a lot that we can offer and packaging all of that under one clear, positive message for residents and tourists and our educational students,” she remarked.
The city will also reach out to the community through the guest columns in the newspaper, newsletters, press conferences, press releases, blogging and launching a “See, Click, Fix” app for things that need to be fixed within public infrastructure.
Peavler pointed to a study that named podcasting, Instagram and TikTok as the fastest growing social media trends this year.
“So if you want to reach the widest audience possible, you’ve got to engage a number of tools in that toolbox,” she said. “And creating a calendar of coordinated postings and using Hootsuite and other types of software so that you can push your message out as widely as possible is going to be key.”
Economic development
Peavler defined economic development as wage-sustaining jobs and admitted that it has changed quite a bit in the last decade and even more so since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
“A large part of economic development is that industrial development, but in addition to that you’ve got commercial development and you’ve got small businesses and you’ve got the technology sector,” she said.
The goal is to grow the community and support existing businesses through a team approach.
“It’s about the name on the front of the jersey ‘Frankfort’ not the name on the back of the jersey,” Peavler explained.
A forward-thinking strategy includes smart growth, development of the urban core and infill sites and the preservation of downtown, while at the same time identifying, attracting and supporting industrial development.
“I think the team for economic development should include someone from the bourbon industry more specifically Buffalo Trace,” said Thompson. “I honestly believe that the commission and the city should go to Buffalo Trace with an open canvas and essentially say, ‘if you wanted to create your town what would that look like?’”
Seven strategies that will enable the city to strengthen economic development include: improving the business and enabling environment, creating a unified vision, making the property that is available construction-ready, continuing city-wide beautification and aesthetic improvements, building economic development partnerships, focusing on livability and quality of life and developing community engagement.
“We have a lot of different plans and that downtown master plan calls for the activation of that historic town core and spoking out from that in all directions,” Peavler added. “So we want to develop community engagement around economic development. That’s really the heart of this strategy. And in that vein you will need to spend more money on economic development than you are currently spending.”
Wilkerson said that he sees the story of Frankfort and a unified vision for economic development going hand-in-hand.
“I think now more than ever, like you said, we need to be all on the same team particularly coming out of the pandemic. I think we need to be spending more on economic development,” the mayor stated. “We need to be doing more now than ever because we are in competition with other cities throughout the state and throughout the region and we need to be all in lockstep on the actions we’ll be taking to come out of this pandemic and grow.”
Wilkerson, Thompson and Commissioner Kelly May appreciated the idea of having measurable to gauge economic development.
“The accountability piece is what I really appreciate so we have some measurable and goals to keep going back towards that we can all continue to work on,” May explained. “Who knows whose going to be spearheading each individual project, but at least we can always come back to those core values.”
IDEA values
From the retreat and listening to the community, Peavler said now is the time to double down on IDEA values — inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility. She said belonging is an intrical part of this focus.
The city is looking to increase the knowledge and awareness of IDEA values, enhance connectivity through infrastructure and services, diversify recruitment efforts to be more reflective of our community and develop and market the city’s core values toward community events and internal staff events.
Being intentional is key, she said.
To start, the city will need to conduct an IDEA audit.
“Oftentimes this can be hard to take in once you do it, but the work is so important,” Peavler explained.
In the next year the African American Frankfort exhibit at the Capital City Museum, which the city has received several grants and private funding for, will be completed. A historic preservation grant, which will aid in documenting and studying sites of significance to the city’s African American community, is also on tap in 2022.
“We would like to begin linking our core values and plans and their relationships to the items in your Board of Commissioners agenda packet so we can hold ourselves accountable for how we’re doing,” she said.
Sustainability
Prioritizing and investing toward future sustainability is natural, human and financial.
The strategies involved include ensuring financial sustainability, reworking capital improvements and asset management plans, promoting and investing in energy efficient building and maintenance, enacting techniques for personal consumption responsibility, encouraging adaptive reuse of buildings, developing the clean energy resolution and adopting and encouraging 21st century staffing practices.
Financially, the city will be exploring the institution of waste management, stormwater and other fees, including false alarms for the police department and collecting overdue taxes.
“You spent the last year really focusing on how you can expand your recycling offerings. Based on your voting and community input, it was important to all of you and so now you have a new recycling contract which allows you to recycle glass, some types of paper and that’s something that people really expressed was important to them. So we want to continue those efforts and make sure we are making progress each year,” she explained. “Strategic plans are about incremental progress.”
“I think this is probably the most in-depth and well-thought out strategic plan that I have seen for local government in a very long time,” Thompson added.
Pointing specifically to the sustainability and IDEA components, the mayor stated he was looking forward to adopting the strategic plan at the city commission’s next meeting.
“It’s really great to see this come together,” added Unger. “It’s going to be really good to refer back to this and check things off the list.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.