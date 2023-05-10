The hilly topography of many of the outer reaches of Franklin County might make for beautiful views from a window or deck, but they mean trouble when it comes to internet upgrades from the Frankfort Plant Board.
At Wednesday’s fiscal court meeting, Judge-Executive Michael Mueller and all six magistrates voted unanimously to table discussions regarding the extension of the interlocal agreement with the FPB to expand services to more of the outlying areas in Franklin County.
Grant issues, unanticipated inflation in materials and labor costs, as well as the complexities of the landscape of the county and securing approximately 800 easements from residents to access their property all played a role in putting the brakes on the agreement approval.
Inflation, which has impacted many aspects of life, has also meant that the originally-estimated $16 million cost for the expansion project has ballooned up to an estimated $30 million or more.
“Inflation could temper, but we’ve not seen it so far. I want to say right up front that if anybody wants to blame anyone, they can blame us,” Plant Board chairman John Cubine explained. “We’ve put the numbers together, we put them together in good faith. We’re not taking any profit margins or return on investment. We’re spending all the money on materials and labor.”
Interest in the pilot launch program for broadband on Shadrick Ferry, which was estimated to be 90% at the initial announcement of the project, fell to less than 50% when the project was open to formal signups.
“It’s different to build in the county than it is to build in Ridgeview," explained Cubine. "If you have to go past four or five homes that won’t take it to get to the one that will, you still have the cost. You’ve just lost your revenue.”
FPB applied for 11 grants to help fund the project and received funds on all, but inflation still drove the costs higher than the original estimates. FPB had briefly discussed canceling a grant with the state that had been secured to reapply for funding, but that would mean forfeiture of a guaranteed $8 million that is in the board’s coffers ready for the project.
“If we had canceled the existing grant to try and secure a new one, we could get more or we could get nothing,” Cubine said.
The estimated 800 easements required to complete the project are for access to poles that fall on private property. The FPB would not be operating under eminent domain. The project is also estimated to be able to reach more than 1,000 homes.
“We had a goal at the outset to get to as many homes as we could,” Cubine said. “We can’t get to the far homes in Bald Knob and Peaks Mill without building the backbone, the structure to get there.”
Sixth District Magistrate Eric Whisman expressed his concern with regards to communication between the court and FPB, saying that he had received no response to his messages regarding a meeting on updates with the project. Plant board officials had met with former Judge-Executive Huston Wells last fall before the election, but no meeting had been held with the new fiscal court since the start of their terms.
“I have to say I am disappointed that it has taken four months to get a presentation and get some information. I did call the plant board to request a meeting or some information and did not get a response," Whisman stated.
“That’s not the way we operate,” Cubine replied, visibly surprised at Whisman’s statement. He apologized to the court multiple times for the lack of communication. “We have to get this information out there.”
“We are the representatives of the people here in the community,” 2nd District Magistrate J.W. Blackburn said. “We go a year and two months before we hear what you agreed upon, and that is not working.
“It’s not your fault, per se, but I just want to make sure in the future, to help you out, that you make sure we know. Because we have to let the people know where we’re going. We can’t have these ‘gotcha’ moments,” he noted, citing a 143% increase in engineering costs for the project as one of his main concerns.
After the discussion, the court voted to table any further discussions on the build-out project until they received a complete breakdown of changes and updates to the budget. It could be revisited as soon as next month pending further information on the project and agreement.
