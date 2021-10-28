Weyland hotel

A rendering of Weyland Ventures' planned development at the Old Simon Warehouse. (courtesy Vicki Birenberg)

A planned 49-room bourbon-centric boutique hotel at the site of the old Simon Warehouse took a big step forward at last week’s Architectural Review Board meeting.

A proposal by Weyland Ventures, developing partner on the project, got unanimous approval from the ARB. The Louisville outfit is working with property co-owners Frank Haydon and Glenn Watkins through their company The Broadway Building LLC. The property, located on 106 E. Broadway, is known locally as the Old Simon Warehouse.

City Historic Preservationist Vicki Birenberg recommended approval for restoration of the building’s masonry, windows and doors; construction of new openings on east and west sides of the building; and the construction of a patio area between the former warehouse and the much smaller building on the corner of Broadway and High streets, which Haydon and Watkins also own.

Architectural plans for the four-floor building include a restaurant-bar and a “tasting room” on the first floor. The smaller corner building will also house a store and some guest rooms, per the plan.

Old Simon Warehouse

The old Simon Warehouse, which developers propose to convert into a boutique hotel, is 38,000 square feet. (Austin Horn | State Journal)

Weyland Ventures has not yet responded to a State Journal inquiry about the project’s timeline, or if all funding has been secured for completion of the project.

The site is still included in the city’s downtown Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District, according to city Planning and Community Development Director Eric Cockley. That means that 75% of new city tax revenue and 50% of new county tax revenue created by the project would go towards public infrastructure improvements in the district, which includes the mostly-vacant Parcels B and C as well as the planned hotel’s footprint.

Eric Cockley, who leads Frankfort's planning & community development department, said that a development agreement would need to be established in order for any TIF revenue to be committed to project developers for public infrastructure — as it has in the case of parcels owner New Frankfort Development, LLC.

The site has previously been mentioned as a bourbon-themed hotel, and Weyand architect Ashlyn Ackerman who was present at last week’s meeting indicated that it would “complement” the Bourbon Trail.

She said that the tie to the bourbon industry was a big reason the project received an incentive from the state tourism cabinet. 

The group could recover up to 25% of development costs via the Tourism, Arts & Heritage Cabinet’s Development Incentive Program. The total amount awarded, per a cabinet spokesperson, was $2.7 million.

“The tourism cabinet is really trying to incentivize more of these boutique hospitality properties to complement the Bourbon Trail, and the smaller kind of cities throughout Kentucky, instead of just having everything in Louisville and Lexington,” Ackerman said.

Birenberg said that the property, constructed in 1879, has a long history. That history includes a lease held by bourbon pioneer and former Frankfort Mayor Colonel E.H. Taylor, of Buffalo Trace fame, Birenberg said.

“Right from the beginning, in 1886, there’s machinery being stored in a section and then we’ve got whiskey storage over here because E.H. Taylor actually leased a portion as a bourbon warehouse and offices,” Birenberg said.

She added that the building was constructed by a father-son duo that were wardens at the former nearby state penitentiary to assist with the transport of items that were manufactured there.

Birenberg said that because a hotel operation was vastly different from a warehouse, some changes to the exterior such as additional windows, an outdoor staircase and other egresses made sense to allow.

“Sometimes you have to make changes to accommodate the use, and you try to choose an approach to those changes that minimizes the historic impact,” Birenberg said. “This hotel use is quite different from storage, because with storage you want to keep light out. This is much different than that.”

Some signage details were tabled before last week’s meeting to be presented later, Birenberg said.

The motion to approve was made by Brittany Sams, and was approved unanimously.

At the start of this year, the city agreed to sell an adjacent lot, valued at $125,000 by the Franklin County Property Valuation Administrator's Office, to The Broadway Building LLC for $1,000. The lot sits to the immediate east of the main building, between it and the Faith Victory Church World Distribution Center.

Charlie Jones, attorney for The Broadway Building LLC, said at the time that the group plans to use that lot for parking, and at the time he pitched it to the city as an investment in economic development.

Former Frankfort Plant Board Chair Anna Marie Rosen questioned the legality of that discounted sale, as the land was being used by the municipal utility, when it occurred. Jones said current FPB officials had no issues with the sale.

