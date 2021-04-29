A planned rehabilitation of the Old Simon Warehouse on Broadway Street into a boutique hotel may be getting a financial boost from the state, if preliminary approval from the Tourism, Arts & Heritage Cabinet gets finalized.
The project is spearheaded by Frankfort real estate developer Frank Haydon and Glenn Watkins, co-owners of The Broadway Building, LLC, as well as developing group Weyland Ventures of Louisville. The group plans to convert the 38,000-square-foot former furniture storage facility into a more than 40-room hotel, with the potential for meeting space and a restaurant, per Haydon’s attorney, Charlie Jones.
If it receives final approval from the state, the group could recover up to 25% of development costs via the Tourism, Arts & Heritage Cabinet’s Development Incentive Program.
As part of the approval process, the cabinet will hold a public hearing regarding the project via Zoom on Thursday, May 13, at 1 p.m.
The State Journal submitted an open records request for the application, and related materials, to the Tourism, Arts & Heritage Cabinet but has yet to receive a response.
Earlier this year, the city agreed to sell an adjacent lot, valued at $125,000 by the Franklin County Property Valuation Administrator's Office, to The Broadway Building LLC for $1,000. Jones said the group plans to use that lot for parking, and at the time he pitched it to the city as an investment in economic development.
Former Frankfort Plant Board Chair Anna Marie Rosen questioned the legality of that discounted sale, as the land was being used by the municipal utility, when it occurred. Jones said current FPB officials had no issues with the sale.
For final approval, the cabinet will also use an independent consultant paid for by the developer to conduct an in-depth study to make sure the project meets the requirements of the program.
The state program refunded a total of $6.2 million to 17 different projects last fiscal year.
Those wishing to comment on the applications in connection with the proposed project may participate in the public hearing by contacting Angela Blank for Zoom access information at 502-892-4001 or angelag.blank@ky.gov
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.